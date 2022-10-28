Former Sun Prairie School Board member and respected District Treasurer David Hoekstra is the voice of reason and common sense regarding the $9 million operating referendum being proposed by the Sun Prairie School Board and Sun Prairie Area School District administration.
Instead of voting for the November 8, 2022 referendum, Hoekstra has identified over $11 million of federal emergency funds the district has received from the feds and $3 million from the district’s stabilization fund to cover any funding gap for at least the next two years without the need for referendum funding.
A newly-elected Wisconsin Legislature will convene on Jan. 3, 2023 to craft the next biennial budget for 2023-25 in which the Legislature has committed to reevaluate state funding for schools after the end of federal emergency funding.
In addition, the actual language of the referendum resolution, as it appears on the ballot, is to exceed the revenue limit by $9,000,000 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
This language allows the district to raise property taxes by $9 million annually into the indefinite future. This contradicts the flurry of propaganda from the district that the referendum would be for $9M/yr phased in over three years.
Regardless of the amount of new school funding provided in the next state budget, there is a risk to the taxpayers that the district will undoubtedly continue to levy the $9M annually above and beyond any additional state funding which would provide an unintended windfall for a School Board and Administration that fails to provide adequate control over excessive and irresponsible spending.
Voters should vote NO to defeat the referendum to put the Board on notice to get their financial house in order to ease the burden on taxpayers facing difficult inflationary times.