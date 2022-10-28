Letter to the editor

Former Sun Prairie School Board member and respected District Treasurer David Hoekstra is the voice of reason and common sense regarding the $9 million operating referendum being proposed by the Sun Prairie School Board and Sun Prairie Area School District administration.

Instead of voting for the November 8, 2022 referendum, Hoekstra has identified over $11 million of federal emergency funds the district has received from the feds and $3 million from the district’s stabilization fund to cover any funding gap for at least the next two years without the need for referendum funding.

