With 146 mass shootings, you’re probably thinking 146 mass shootings in the last few years to now. There have been 146 mass shootings in the year 2023. There have only been 95 days this year. 146 mass shootings in 95 days does not make sense and should not be a statistic. The statistic should say 0 mass shootings in 95 days. Two of the mass shootings have taken place at a school setting, how sad is it that parents or guardians are sending their children to school and sometimes not getting them back from a place they thought their child was safe.
There needs to be more gun control to prevent children, teachers, innocent citizens from ending up dead or injured along with the trauma that comes with it. America has the highest total amount of guns per person in the world which comes with having the largest amount of mass shootings in the world. The US has 120 guns per 100 people which is 22% of Americans own one or more guns which is the largest total in the world. Even though that is due to the second amendment right it is still way more than any other country which should not be the case because those who purchase a gun need a logistical reason and a screening before they are able to buy any gun. Audrey Hale who shot three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville had 4 guns, and for what? What are the reasonings that she needed that many guns because with the purchase of those guns six people are dead, leaving thousands of people traumatized and scared to go to work or bring their children to school. Looking at other countries Comparing our school shootings to other countries, we have the highest by a landslide with us being in the lead and other countries having 1-19 this year.