When is a bag of groceries more than just food? When it helps families make ends meet so they can pay rent. When it fuels a growing brain and helps a child learn, play, and eventually graduate high school. When it works to stabilize blood sugar so a person can live a healthier, more fulfilling life.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is a force for stabilizing the Sun Prairie community and beyond. We do this by setting up a full choice pantry that is as close to a grocery store as we can get. This involves an incredible amount of volunteer labor, some amazing donor partners, and a LOT of variety on our shelves.
Choice doesn’t mean much when it’s between rice cereal and corn flakes – but individual donations and food drives mean we can stock so many more choices than we could ever purchase.
We need you, Sun Prairie. If you’ve never donated before, now’s the time to join us in ensuring this community has a stable base for years to come.
Whether it’s in-kind donations or monetary, you really can’t go wrong. And you’ll feel good knowing that you’re helping a family make ends meet, a child graduate high school, and a person with a chronic illness keep that illness under control. Sounds like a good deal to me.
One more note: I was hired as the manager for the food pantry about 100 days ago. Since then, we’ve broken every service record set in 2020, previously our busiest year ever.
The need is great, and we mean it when we say we need your help. Come visit us at our 18 Rickel Road location or find us online at sunprairiefoodpantry.com.