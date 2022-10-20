Letter to the editor

When is a bag of groceries more than just food? When it helps families make ends meet so they can pay rent. When it fuels a growing brain and helps a child learn, play, and eventually graduate high school. When it works to stabilize blood sugar so a person can live a healthier, more fulfilling life.

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is a force for stabilizing the Sun Prairie community and beyond. We do this by setting up a full choice pantry that is as close to a grocery store as we can get. This involves an incredible amount of volunteer labor, some amazing donor partners, and a LOT of variety on our shelves.