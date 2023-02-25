The excitement of the WIAA state tournament also comes with an important caveat: the impending end of the season. A pair of cross-town rivals, Sun Prairie East and West, faced off in the girls basketball state tournament on Friday, Feb. 24 with the season on the line. These high stakes require heroic individual performances in order to survive and advance. West senior Marie Outlay stepped up to the plate, grabbing myriad steals and scoring 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead her Wolves to a 58-38 win.

MARIE OUTLAY & ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West seniors Marie Outlay (22) and Antionique Auston (25) helped lead the Wolves to a home WIAA regional win over Sun Prairie East on Friday, Feb. 24.

"She was great," Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. "We definitely love having Marie be our defensive leader. I could tell she would be able to take off."

MAKIAH HAWK

Sun Prairie West senior Makiah Hawk scored nine points in a home WIAA regional win over Sun Prairie East on Friday, Feb. 24.
KAITLIN BINDLEY
Sun Prairie East junior Kaitlin Bindley led the team with 15 points in a road WIAA regional loss to Sun Prairie West on Friday, Feb. 24.
LUCY STREY
Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey scored nine points in a road WIAA regional loss to Sun Prairie West on Friday, Feb. 24.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 58, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 38

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
12 Make. Hawk 2 0 2-3 6
13 P. Beck 0 1 0-0 3
14 L. Maggit 2 0 0-0 4
20 A. Schmidt 1 0 0-0 2
21 Maki. Hawk 4 0 1-5 9
22 M. Outlay 7 0 6-8 20
23 N. Jackson 1 1 0-0 5
25 A. Auston 3 1 0-0 9
TOTALS - 20 3 9-16 58
EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
13 K. Bindley 6 0 3-4 15
15 L. Strey 2 0 5-7 9
23 K. Dixon 3 1 0-0 9
20 A. Packard 1 0 0-1 2
25 K. Martin 1 0 1-2 3
30 A. Bowie 0 0 0-1 0
TOTALS - 13 1 9-15 38

