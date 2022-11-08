When Paul Krueger moved to the Madison area in 1997 and took a tour of the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) he was excited to get back into the sport of racquetball. What he didn’t realize was that he was taking a big step toward a Hall of Fame career.

PAUL KREUGER

Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) sports coordinator Paul Kreuger (right) was inducted into the Wisconsin Racquetball Association (WRA) Hall of Fame.

Krueger, who recently celebrated 25 years at the PAC and more than two decades as the sports coordinator, was inducted into the Wisconsin Racquetball Association (WRA) Hall of Fame this past weekend at the conclusion of the 2022 Wisconsin State Doubles Tournament.