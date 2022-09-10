Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads (1) drops back to pass as junior running back Sammy James (4) sets up in pass protection against Milton on Friday, Sept. 9 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
The Sun Prairie West Wolves won their first three games of the 2022 season, but all three were made closer than they should have been by two major factors: committing penalties and allowing chunk plays defensively.
Rolling into a Badger - Large conference showdown with Milton at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, the Wolves fixed one problem and lost because the other persisted. The Red Hawks escaped with a 31-14 win, West's first loss in school history, because of a flurry of yellow flags. Milton didn't get any of those points easily, though, as the defense cut down on those chunk plays.
"The penalties really got us," Sun Prairie West head coach Josh O'Connor said. "We've been lucky the last few weeks to win despite a lot of penalty yards. This was a good team that won't let you get away with that. (Milton) came out hungry. We told our kids not to overlook them. They're a very good 0-3 team. They're big and physical. That was the case tonight."
Sun Prairie West started with a bad omen for the impending struggles to appease the referees as the Wolves were whistled for an offside penalty on the opening kickoff. This moved the kick back and allowed Milton to set up shop on its own 39 to start the game.
Milton marched right down the field, punctuating a 61-yard drive with a four-yard pitch to the left, carried over the goal line by senior Quinn Williams. The Wolves spotted the Red Hawks 10 of those 61 yards with an offsides and encroachment penalty.
Sun Prairie West's first offensive drive stalled after three plays, but Milton repaid the turnover trend on the punt. The Red Hawks ran into senior punter Alex Oehrlein, breathing new life into the Wolves' offense with a first and ten look.
Back-to-back holding calls looked like another quick possession, but junior quarterback Brady Rhoads wasn't ready to punt again. He dialed up a monstrous throw to senior receiver Will Davis, who nabbed a contested catch near Milton's 40 yard line and sprinted the rest of the way for a 74-yard touchdown. A successful extra point from Oehrlein tied the game at seven points each.
Milton didn't flinch. The Red Hawks responded immediately by returning the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Sun Prairie West's newfound momentum was wiped out as the Red Hawks took a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
A sack derailed Sun Prairie West's next possession, but the defense had an answer. Facing fourth and medium, senior linebacker Kanyon Blix made a stellar tackle to force a turnover and continue a trend of steady defensive production from the Wolves all game.
"Defensively, we didn't give up any big plays," O'Connor said. "That's something that's hurt us the first three weeks. We cleaned a lot of that up."
Again, that momentum wouldn't last long as Rhoads was soon intercepted on an attempted swing pass to the right flat. Milton took over on the West 15 and kept it on the ground on three straight plays, the last of which was a two-yard score to bump the Red Hawks' lead to 21-7.
West had about five minutes to work with before the half, but penalties again derailed the offense. Two holding calls and a sack kept the Wolves off the board as they entered halftime trailing 21-7.
Sun Prairie West showed early in the second half that the penalty trend would continue. Facing third and medium, a false start pushed the Wolves back and forced a quick three-and-out.
A quick personal foul call on Milton's ensuing possession had the Red Hawks in the red zone in no time. Milton dialed up another rush for Williams, this time a pitch to the right. He gained the necessary four yards and scored, making it a 28-7 lead for Milton.
Sun Prairie West pieced together a strong offensive drive following the score, propelled by some tough running from junior running back Sammy James. An illegal formation call nearly stalled it out, but Rhoads took matters into his own hands.
Facing second and long, Rhoads dropped back to pass and rolled to his right. With no one open, he slipped a would-be tackler and zipped back to his left. He caught a stellar block from sophomore offensive lineman Gavin Lynch and had nothing but grass ahead of him. He scampered 20 yards in for the score, revitalizing the Wolves and narrowing Milton's lead to 28-14 as the third quarter came to a close.
West's defense forced a punt, but the Wolves' offense now had more to worry about than penalties. Junior left tackle Jon Morina was sidelined with a leg injury, and Rhoads felt his absence. He was sacked twice in three plays as the drive quickly fizzled out.
From there, the bigger and stronger Milton team simply loaded the line and ran the ball until time expired. West's defense forced a field goal instead of a touchdown, but another interception from Rhoads sealed the Wolves' fate. Milton hung on to win its first game of the year while handing West its first loss.
With the loss, Sun Prairie West now drops to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Badger - Large conference play. The Wolves now turn their attention to the game the city of Sun Prairie has had circled on its calendar all year. West will technically be the road team at Bank of Sun Prairie on Friday, Sept. 16 as they take on Sun Prairie East for the first time in history.
"We don't have to get our kids motivated for that one," O'Connor said. "They know that East team better than any opponent we'll have all season. They know what they're rolling into and how good of a team East is. It'll come down to who can control their emotions the best."
ARE YOU KIDDING ME @Br8dyRhoads?!?! Rhoads dances all around the field and finds himself in the endzone! West cuts Milton’s lead to 28-14 with 1:18 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/YHyHsfncSo