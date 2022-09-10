The Sun Prairie West Wolves won their first three games of the 2022 season, but all three were made closer than they should have been by two major factors: committing penalties and allowing chunk plays defensively. 

Rolling into a Badger - Large conference showdown with Milton at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, the Wolves fixed one problem and lost because the other persisted. The Red Hawks escaped with a 31-14 win, West's first loss in school history, because of a flurry of yellow flags. Milton didn't get any of those points easily, though, as the defense cut down on those chunk plays.

Sun Prairie West senior receiver Will Davis (7) takes a jet sweet to the left as junior H-back Ean Ackley (44) clears room with a block against Milton on Friday, Set. 9 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads (1) drops back to pass as junior running back Sammy James (4) sets up in pass protection against Milton on Friday, Sept. 9 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

