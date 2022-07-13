The Sun Prairie Piranhas got the summer started strong in the month of June, and that momentum has carried over into July. In their first meet this month on Saturday, July 9 at the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center, the Piranhas gobbled up Sauk Prairie. Sun Prairie earned a 529-132 team win.
Next up, the Piranhas will be at the Aquatic Center once again on Saturday, July 16 to face Spring Green. Sun Prairie's home stand ends on Saturday, July 23 as it will make a trip to Mount Horeb.
--
Girls' 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Avani Quamme; 2nd, Danielle Dargieiwicz; 3rd, Abigail Thao. 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Avani Quamme; 2nd, Addison Jaeger; 3rd, Makayla Wilkinson. 25 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Avani Quamme; 3rd, Danielle Dargieiwicz. 25 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Makayla Wilkinson; 3rd, Allie Sczepaniak. 25 Meter Butterfly- 2nd, Allie Sczepaniak. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, 2nd. 100 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, 3rd.
Girls' 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Avery Jaeger; 3rd, Charlie Maselter. 100 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Jamieson Weiss; 3rd, Kylie Kurutz. 50 Meter Backstroke- 2nd, Elliott Huggins; 3rd, Rylie Fritz. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Bella Vande Hei; 2nd, Aspen Kass; 3rd, Alaina Wilkinson. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Avery Jaeger; 2nd, Jamieson Weiss. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Avery Jaeger; 3rd, Jamieson Weiss. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, 2nd. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, 2nd.
Girls' 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Michaela Loess; 2ndm Alexa Olson; 3rd, Natalie Brandl. 100 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Hattie Ries; 2nd, Michaela Loess; 3rd, Breeley Hastings. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Breeley Hastings; 2nd, Michaela Loess; 3rd, Natalie Brandl. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Claire Rundahl; 2nd, Norah Quinton; 3rd, Madeline Meyer. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Alexa Olson; 2nd, Madeline Meyer; 3rd, Claire Rundahl. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Claire Rundahl; 2nd, Madeline Meyer. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, 3rd. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, 2nd.
Girls' 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Mackenzie Hastings; 3rd, Elena Budde. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Mackenzie Hastings; 2nd, Samantha Camp; 3rd, Rory Sullivan. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Mackenzie Hastings; 2nd, Samantha Camp; 3rd, Rory Sullivan. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Nadine Zamane; 3rd, Lily Van De Wiel. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Adelynn Harms; 2nd, Nadine Zamane; 3rd, Rory Sullivan. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Samantha Camp; 2nd, Adelynn Harms; 3rd, Elena Budde. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, 2nd. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, 2nd.
Women's 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Paige Rundahl; 2nd, Brooke Laube; 3rd, Joss Hoffman. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Brooke Laube; 2nd, Maeve Sullivan; 3rd, Ellie Reeder. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Hattie Hessling; 2nd, Lily Breyer. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Joss Hoffman; 2nd, Ellie Reeder; 3rd, Paige Rundahl. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Brielle Laube; 1st, Joss Hoffman. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Paige Rundahl; 2nd, Brooke Laube; 3rd, Brielle Laube. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 2nd, 3rd. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, 3rd.
Boys' 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Edward Enders; 2nd, Reed Hastings; 3rd, Oliver Thornburgh. 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Kendall Brandl; 2nd, Colin McCartin. 25 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Colin McCartin; 2nd, Reed Hastings; 3rd, Theo Melrose. 25 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Kendall Brandl; 3rd, Theo Melrose. 25 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Edward Enders; 2nd, Oliver Thornburgh. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, 3rd. 100 Meter Medley Relay- 1st.
Boys' 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Jax Richard; 3rd, Joseph Budde. 100 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Jax Richard; 3rd, Jonah Brandl. 50 Meter Backstroke- 3rd, Isaac Gearing. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Joseph Budde. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Jax Richard; 3rd, Isaac Gearing. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Jonah Brandl; 2nd, Joseph Budde; 3rd, Elijah Harms. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 2nd.
Boys' 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Holden Hessling; 3rd, Elliott Colwin. 100 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Keegan Shields; 3rd, Liam Clark. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Holden Hessling; 3rd, Caleb Johll-Bayliss. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Holden Hessling; 3rd, Daniel Elliott. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Daniel Elliott; 2nd, Keegan Shields. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Daniel Elliott; 3rd, Caleb Johll-Bayliss. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st.
Boys' 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Cameron Spredemann; 2nd, Camden Johll-Bayliss. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Owen Acker; 3rd, Benjamin Geiszler. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Owen Acker; 2nd, Jett Richard. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Cameron Spredemann; 3rd, Camden Johll-Bayliss. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Cameron Spredemann; 2nd, Benjamin Geiszler. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Owen Acker; 2nd, Camden Johll-Bayliss. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 2nd. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st.
Men's 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Campbell Sullivan; 2nd, Coby Zander. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Jesse Hammes; 2nd, Campbell Sullivan; 3rd, Charlie Reeder. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Jesse Hammes; 2nd, Campbell Sullivan. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Nathan Halbach; 2nd, Jesse Hammes; 3rd, Zachary Svendsen. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Nathan Halbach; 2nd, Coby Zander; 3rd, Rocco Van Hoof. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Nathan Halbach; 2nd, Coby Zander. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 2nd.