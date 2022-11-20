Having goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) back in net provides a level of stability.
With a group of fast skaters, the Cap City Cougars feel they can compete for a Badger Conference title, especially with every team in the league dealing with a lot of changes.
Cap City is one of them.
“This year has had some shake-ups to teams,” said Brenna Weber, head coach of the Cougars. “I don’t know what to expect from the teams to have any picks. It is anyone’s game, but I think the Cougars have a great shot of finishing top of our conference this year.”
A year ago, Cap City finished 11-11-1 overall and 8-3-1 in conference play, ending up second in the Badger. Two offense and two defensive starters are among the 17 letterwinners back for the Cougars.
From last season’s team, the Cougars lost Aubrie Deprey, Alexa Berg, Magnolia von Bauer, Meg Cumming, Keegan Sanderfoot, Rachel Robbins, Maddie Tattersall and Emily Anthon.
The mix of newcomers and veterans in an interesting one for Cap City.
“The Cap City Cougars have strong leadership from our returners combined with a new energy from our incoming players,” said Weber. “They feed off of each other to use the ice and create opportunities. To find success this year, they will need to use their speed and win battles.”
Pressuring opponents is the Cougars’ way, and they’ll be back on the attack in 2022-23, looking to transition quickly from defense to offense.
“We have an aggressive forecheck and move the puck quickly – filling passing lanes tries to shut down breakouts and generate new scoring chances,” said Weber.
On defense, Cap City will look to keep the space in front of Hahn clear.
“We have support low in the defensive zone, protect the puck and move bodies away from our goalies,” said Weber. “Forwards will challenge the point, block shots and try to create rushes.”
Weber said the Cougars have nine new players.
“All have potential to surprise in varsity,” said Weber, who likes the Cougars’ speed and cohesiveness.
However, the Cougars are still learning with all the new faces, as Weber estimates one third of the team is new.
Cap City started its regular season on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a 3-2 loss to Brookfield co-op. The Cougars got goals from Marli Davenport in the first period and from GeorgiaRae Samuelson in the third. They'll look to bounce back on Tuesday, Nov. 22 with a home game against the Lakeshore Lightning.