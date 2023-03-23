Things are trending in the correct direction for the Sun Prairie girls lacrosse program. It was devastated following the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2021 season with only 16 players on the roster. That number took a rise to 22 last season, not enough for a junior varsity team but enough to run a full practice.

Heading into 2023 under the new distinction of Sun Prairie United, a co-op between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, the program initially had 30 players interested before the final roster settled in at 26 players. Finally, Sun Prairie has the numbers to field a junior varsity team and continue growing this blossoming sport.

Sun Prairie senior Colleen Borchardt returns as a leader of the girls lacrosse program in 2023.
Sun Prairie senior captain Hannah Wilson returns as a leader of the girls lacrosse program in 2023

