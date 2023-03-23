Things are trending in the correct direction for the Sun Prairie girls lacrosse program. It was devastated following the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2021 season with only 16 players on the roster. That number took a rise to 22 last season, not enough for a junior varsity team but enough to run a full practice.
Heading into 2023 under the new distinction of Sun Prairie United, a co-op between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, the program initially had 30 players interested before the final roster settled in at 26 players. Finally, Sun Prairie has the numbers to field a junior varsity team and continue growing this blossoming sport.
Head coach Patrick Anderson is entering his eighth season as the leader of the program. This season’s crop of seniors hold a special place both with him and in the history of Sun Prairie girls lacrosse. The class of 2023 had their freshman season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, putting them behind the curve as many were learning the sport for the first time.
“That first year, they had to learn things virtually. “Anderson said. “They missed out on an entire year of play, but that core still comes into this season experienced after two years on the field. They know what it takes to compete in this league. There’s a lot of good leadership here. They’re a great group of girls that wanted to learn this game and be part of this team. It’s been fun watching them progress. I couldn’t ask for a better group.”
To no surprise, seniors litter Sun Prairie’s starting lineup. Midfielder Hannah Wilson and defender Carley Smith headline the senior leadership as two of the team’s captains. A third senior, midfielder Marli Davenport, also brings back production, having scored four goals last season. She’s joined on the attack by seniors Anna Bochte and Colleen Borchardt. Smith is joined on defense by senior Kaitlyn Schramer. Samantha Gebert is an important “do it all” senior that Anderson hopes can break out with an increase in opportunities.
“Everyone’s been in the same position since they started playing,” Anderson said. “They’ve been honing their craft. There’s important continuity there. They’re very skilled players.”
Team leadership doesn’t end with the senior class either. Junior midfielder Brooke Ayres will also hold the distinction of team captain this season. She’s the team’s top returning goal scorer with five last year.
Sophomore goalie Teegan Davis will also be a team captain for Sun Prairie this season. She was able to glean some experience behind now-graduated Katie Renk last season, saving 33 shots in her three appearances in goal.
Anderson is in a unique position this season as most of his open positions entering this season are being filled by returning players and not newcomers. He’s optimistic about the progression of his freshmen and sophomores from last season as they look to make a name for themselves with more playing time.
“My hopes for this season haven’t changed much from those in the past,” Anderson said. “The top priority is the girls are having fun and engaged. Winning is a benchmark, but I’m more concerned with progression. I want to see this team getting better every game. If there’s a loss, we just need to get better for the next game. If we can do that, the wins will come. Hopefully, we’ll be a strong contender in the conference that way. We just want to play some good lacrosse and have some fun along the way.”
United will kick off the 2023 season with an interesting road test. They’ll head north on Saturday, April 15 for a double header as they’ll face both De Pere and Bay Port at Bay Port High School. Sun Prairie’s home opener will come days later as it hosts Badgerland conference opponent DeForest on Wednesday, Apr. 19 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.