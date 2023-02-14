Adult league scores from Monday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 12-
MONDAY MAJORS: John Theiste 720, Mike Bathom 705, Brian Caulum 701, Clayton Buss 679, Drew Braahm 646
BIG 10: Nic Stapel 751, Austin Powers 727, Rich Lampi 710, Eric Myhre 701, Chris Chesemore 696, Dan Haufschild 685, Vinny Stewart 682, Matt Townsend 682, Ryan Fritz 677, Cher Breunig 675, Ben Kojo 671, Adam Dockerty 665, Shaun Harper 660, Tony Rauls 655, Karac Peterson 654, Jarod Gschwind 653, Hannah Yelk 643, Patty Spires-Merkel 640, Samantha Hensler 582, Devan Andruss 563, Pam Chapman 554
GENERAL Casualty: Will Reeves 652
MEN’S REC: Jon Rappe 721, Casey Quandt 712, Tyler Niesl 677, Bob Strelow 670, Adam Rappe 663, John Gould 655, Jeremy Rappe 652, Alex Korenic 651
COACHZ CLASSIC: Pat Reda 792, Nate Smith 782, Brittany Pollentier 771, Chris Pollentier 758, Matt Hamen 754, Roger Dushak 753, Steve Wiggins 748, Ray Nelson 748, Dave Lehr 745, Bradley Thompson 721, Jim Knudtson 714, Adam Cooper 707, Austin Powers 706, Chris Casson 702, Drake Burden 693, Cory Krischer 687, Don Dudley 684, Kirk Nordness 676, Carey Emerson 675, Jimmy Nguyen 674, Brian Call 673, Kevin Morrical 671, Todd Steckelberg 669, Zach Larson 668, Nick Powers 667, Gregg Williams 658, Collin Krachey 657, Ryan Anderson 651, Dan Haufschild 650, Rob Schmidt 650, Cher Breunig 641, Christine Smith 628
EDUCATED MORTGAGE GROUNDBALL: Cory Mitchell 699, Brian Lovely 665, Matt Callies 663, Gary Engeseth 655, Patty Spires-Merkel
Friday Night Couples: Dwain Holznagel 727, Mike Krachey 705, Scott Holznagel 684, Blaine Haugen 682, Travis Cody 668 Women- Pam Chapman 593
COED NAKED: Zach Larson 752, Rob Hamilton 730, Cody Roedner 723, Mike Bork 668, Cory Krisher 659, women- Jean Grimes 561
