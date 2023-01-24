Adult league scores from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22-
MONDAY MAJORS: Phil Kransy 682, Chad O’Kroley 681, Scott Dybevik 652,
Adult league scores from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22-
MONDAY MAJORS: Phil Kransy 682, Chad O’Kroley 681, Scott Dybevik 652,
NFL: Tim Vils 771, Brian Byrd 736, Jimmy Nguyen 669, Ray Nelson 667, Randy Gjertson 667, Shaun Taliaferro 664, Dennis Landphier 663, Craig Zirbel 662, Austin Nelson 661, Bryan Gage 661, Eric Hewitt 660, Steve Kalscheu 656, Teri Taylor 578, Stacey Larson 574, Heather Nelson 551
BIG 10: Dan Haufschild 823, Pete Yelk 728, Bradley Thompson 717, Drake Burden 700, Dan Chesemore 697, Matt Townsend 697, Jake Cullen 681, Mike Schleis 661, Chuck Thompson 657, Alex Jordan 656, Hannah Yelk 645, Davan Andruss 643, Cher Breunig 627, Donna McGiffin 605, Carole Chesemore 605, Patty Spires-Merkel 582
Eagles: Tom Rogers 696, Al Maly 692
MEN’S REC: Alex Korenic 741, Gabe Callies 682, Bill Stranberg 651
COACHZ CLASSIC: Bradley Thompson 812, Dave Lehr 785 (300 game), Chris Casson 773, Nate Smith 751, Kevin Morrical 751, Ross Bussan 742, Adam Cooper 726, Augie List 725, Pete Yelk 724, Todd Steckelberg 721, Chris Pollentier 713, Tyler Haugen 699, Gregg Williams 697, Jim Knudtson 697, John Breunig 695, Cher Breunig 692, Kirk Nordness 691, Craig Anderson 683, Christine Smith 680, Carey Emerson 679, Don Dudley 678, Blaine Haugen 677, Rollie Truehl 677, Mike Torowski 674, Rob Schmidt 663, Austin Powers 662, Jeromey Hodsdon 662, Brad Thomas 661, Katlin Flathau 659, Chad Baker 656, Mike Krachey 652, Dan Lockman 651, Jimmy Nguyen 650, Dan Haufschild 650
EDUCATED MORTGAGE GROUNDBALL: Gabe Callies 726, Brian Byrd 686, Chris Schroedl 679, Nate Canard 665, Adam Smith 664, Travis Cody 658, Matt Hamilton 655, Brian Lovely 654, Matt Callies 650
THURSDAYS SENIOR LEAGUE: Edith Lorenz 558
SURVIVORS: John Theiste 707, Eddie Miller 686, Austin Nelson 664, Heather Nelson 624, Mary Haack 571, Melissa Chandler 566
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.