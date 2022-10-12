Sports Editor
THURSDAY, OCT. 6-
THURSDAY MOTIV PREPS: Kenzie O’Kroley 285, Lillian Gronke 215, Braden Neuens 290, Harry Will 277, Max Gebhardt 216, Chase Thomas 196.
THURSDAY 900 GLOBAL JUNIORS: William Beversdorf 452, Bruce Vang 446, Titus Lee 425, Dalton Kast 402, Cooper Rodefeld 385, Eli Hawley 371, Eurik Kleist 310, Amelia Bergeson 337.
THURSDAY STORM MAJORS: Jensen Est 761 (265-239-257), Daniel Wendt 681, Alex Baio-Olsen 671, Bill Hunsicker 616, Ethan Flood 601, Alex Opitz 571, Brodie Marks 513.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8-
SATURDAY 900 GLOBAL MITES: Maddie Enders-Hughes 160, Odessa Wolfe 115, Mia Enders-Hughes 93, Willy Starczynski 141, Elliott Holland 137.
SATURDAY HAMMER PREPS: Camden Kuehmichel 199, Kade Thompson 191, Caden Eoff 188, Henry Starczynski 145, Cooper Bannach 128, Korbin Thompson 116, Ruby Meisel 236, Riley Reeves 159, Amelia Holland 154, Kylee Meisel 154, Elin Getter 119, Eva Enders 101.
SATURDAY MOTIV JUNIORS: Jadyn Baker 360, Cassandra Fry 297, Morgan Gherke 165, Levi Pollentier 500, Daniel Verdecchia 474, Bryson Pollentier 471.
SATURDAY ROTO GRIP MAJORS: Daniel Wendt 715 (224-268-223), Carter Krachey 661, Jensen Est 646, Kevin Watrud 614, Caleb Studnicka 581, Landen Murphy 564, Caleb Ayres 546, Jake Brunet 533, Tyler Cassidy 531, Dalton Kast 529, Joe Myhre 527, Colton Moen 524, Owen Mietzel 519, JJ Wolfe 512, Raymond Collette 510, Sierra Mietzel 475, Aeva Dunkel 427.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.