Ellyn Presto has been tasked with the responsibility of building up the Sun Prairie West softball program. The longtime assistant coach, both at Sun Prairie and Oshkosh North High Schools, is stepping into the role of head coach for the first time in her career as she pilots the Wolves in their inaugural season on the diamond.

The task has become less daunting thanks to two key factors. First, her pack of Wolves have bought into her hardworking demeanor. Her players show up ready and inspired to practice and improve every day. Second, she has a stellar pair of twin sisters to help her lead.

SOPHIA ROYLE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Sophia Royle was named WFSCA second team all-state and 1st team all-district following the 2022 softball season. 
ISABEL ROYLE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Isabel Royle will serve as the team's primary pitcher in 2023.

Tags