Ellyn Presto has been tasked with the responsibility of building up the Sun Prairie West softball program. The longtime assistant coach, both at Sun Prairie and Oshkosh North High Schools, is stepping into the role of head coach for the first time in her career as she pilots the Wolves in their inaugural season on the diamond.
The task has become less daunting thanks to two key factors. First, her pack of Wolves have bought into her hardworking demeanor. Her players show up ready and inspired to practice and improve every day. Second, she has a stellar pair of twin sisters to help her lead.
Seniors Isabel and Sophia Royle are two of the state's top softball players. Isabel is committed to Saint Louis University and Sophia remains one of the top unsigned prospects. Sophia was named second team all-state, first team all-district, and first team all-conference following last season. Isabel was named honorable mention all-district and second team all conference.
Isabel will step in as the team's ace in the pitching circle this season. Last season, she recorded 67 strikeouts with a 1.931 earned run average and three shutouts. She was no slouch from the batter's box, either, driving in 30 RBIs while also stretching out six triples.
Sophia, a first baseman, was a menace from the plate in 2022. She led a state-bound Sun Prairie team in on-base percentage with a 0.509. She also had a 0.459 batting average, a team-high 45 hits, and a homerun to her name.
According to Presto, though, their influence outside of competition may be just as important.
"They've been extremely important to our team so far," Presto said of the Royle sisters. "They're natural leaders. They bring the young players under their wings. They're super inclusive. What we do here is part of their legacy, they understand that, and they just want to have a fun senior season."
The Royle sisters aren't the only members of the senior class of 2023 that are helping lead the Wolves in their first season. They're joined by outfielder Ashley Rahn, second baseman Ella Ordens, and third baseman Emily Petree.
"Our senior class really knows the game well," Presto said. "From the way they carry themselves to their play on the field, all of the other players really look up to them. They're really in a position to show what they've got."
Outside of the team's seniors, Presto needs plenty of underclassmen to step up and fill major roles. Sophomore Audrey Davis looks to be a major name to watch. She'll fill in at shortstop for the Wolves this season and will also serve as the team's second pitcher. Behind her in the pitching order is freshman Brooke Rhoads. No matter who's pitching, they'll likely be throwing to junior catcher Kara Bekkedal.
For many key contributors, this will be their first season of serious varsity experience. Presto knows her girls can handle it, though, based on their attitude and work ethic in the offseason.
"This group has a great energy," Presto said. "They're all super hardworking and come to practice every day fired up and ready to get better. The girls want this to be a great season. They have something to prove."
Some unexpected late-March snow has not only delayed the team's ability to practice on their brand new turf field, but it has also eaten into the start of the regular season. The Wolves were supposed to take on Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Mar. 23 before the game was cancelled. Sun Prairie West will hope to open its season with a home matchup with Madison West on Thursday, Mar. 30.
When things do get rolling, Sun Prairie West will have its work cut out for it with quality opponents like Verona, Sun Prairie East, and Janesville Craig all waiting in three of the first four matchups. Despite it being year one in a tough conference, Presto believes her Wolves are ready for the hunt.
"There's no doubt in my mind that we'll compete," Presto said. "There are big games on the schedule, but the fact is those are going to be some fun battles. We expect to start strong and finish strong every game. Anything can happen in softball. I think that we can compete right away. The girls are fired up."