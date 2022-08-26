Two of the state’s best teams are set to meet on the gridiron this week. Sun Prairie East, newly split from the original Sun Prairie but still touting many of last season’s top contributors, will take on Mukwonago, a state power at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 pm.
TWO OF THE BEST
The coaches of Wisconsin agree that this is a heavyweight battle. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) holds a weekly poll to rank the state’s best teams. Mukwonago is currently No. 1 in Division 1, while Sun Prairie East is No. 2 in Division 2. This truly has the making of a heavyweight clash.
FAMILIAR FOES
There is some recent bad blood between these two squads. Last season before the split, Sun Prairie and Mukwonago met in the WIAA Level 4 state semifinals. The game was an offensive slugfest. Sun Prairie ended up making the clutch plays late in the game, winning 38-31 to punch a ticket to the state championship game.
Then-junior Sun Prairie running back Cortez LeGrant was unstoppable in that one. He rushed for 190 yards and four scores and the Indians simply had no answer for him. Then-junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was stellar as well, completing 22 of his 26 pass attempts for 235 yards and a score. Both are back to give Mukwonago fits this season.
SCOUTING MUKWONAGO
This season, the Indians are without top running back Jake Adams, who graduated in 2022. Adams rushed for 109 yards and scored three times in Mukwonago’s eventual loss to Sun Prairie in the state semifinals. Mukwonago also loses top receiver Jake Timmers as well as major defensive contributors like linebackers Ben Rehl and Tom Craig as well as defensive lineman Sam Orlando.
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie East, the Indians have a pretty loaded class of 2023. Senior running back Wynn Stang has stepped into his own as the lead back. Stang rushed for 1,028 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and is on pace for another stellar campaign. According to wissports.net, Stang led the state in rushing in Week One with 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Stang is joined in the backfield by senior quarterback Evan Herbig. More of a rushing threat, Herbig kept 59 times last season for 400 yards and six touchdowns. He also contributed when needed through the air, completing a whopping 73% of his passes for 1,291 yards and eight scores with three interceptions. Senior receiver Trevor Boucher, who caught 29 passes for 358 yards last season, returns as Herbig’s top target.
Defensively, last season’s tackle leader, senior linebacker Riley Fischer, is back. Other major contributors like Gavin Adams and Cole Girard join him on a formidable defensive unit.
WEEK ONE WINS
Both Sun Prairie East and Mukwonago impressed in Week One. The Cardinals blew out Monona Grove 55-0 while the Indians claimed an impressive 52-28 win over Sussex Hamilton.
As mentioned above, the was no stopping Stang for Mukwonago. The 6-foot-1, 195 lbs. running back trampled Hamilton. He averaged 12.2 yards per carry and showed no signs of slowing as two of his four touchdowns came in the second half.
Herbig was nearly perfect from the quarterback position, completing 11 of 12 pass attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Mukwonago never trailed, establishing a 31-14 lead heading into the halftime break before scoring back-to-back touchdowns to begin the second half to put the game truly out of reach.
While the Indians were good, the Cardinals may have been even more impressive. Sun Prairie East held Monona Grove to just 12 yards of total offense on the day, including -27 in the rushing department. The Cardinals’ terrifying amount of talent in the front seven was simply too much to overcome.
The defense bought time for the offense to recover from a slow start and explode in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski tossed all five touchdowns in the first half as the Cardinals built a 34-0 lead. Senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle caught two, junior receiver Connor Stauff caught two, and senior running back Cortez LeGrant caught one.
The starters only played one drive in the second half, but that didn’t keep the stats from popping off the page. Kaminski completed 17 of his 24 passing attempts for 257 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. LeGrant rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown. Stauff had five catches for 88 yards.
KEYS TO WATCH
The most obvious storyline to keep an eye on for Friday is the matchup of Sun Prairie’s run defense vs. Mukwonago’s rushing offense. The Cardinals’ three-man front of seniors Nolan Olson, Billy Benson, and Talib Miller will be tasked with disrupting the Indians’ offensive line and wreaking havoc in the backfield, just as they did against Monona Grove.
On the other side of the ball, Sun Prairie’s passing offense may have some room to breathe. Mukwonago got pieced up by Sussex Hamilton’s quarterback, Nate Kollath. He completed 23 of his 32 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw a pick-six, but a quarterback of Kaminski’s caliber should be able to outperform Kollath and give Mukwonago some trouble. The major question is if the offense can avoid another slow start.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26.