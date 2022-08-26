JONATHAN VANDEWALLE
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle makes an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch against Monona Grove on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. 

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Two of the state’s best teams are set to meet on the gridiron this week. Sun Prairie East, newly split from the original Sun Prairie but still touting many of last season’s top contributors, will take on Mukwonago, a state power at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 pm.

TWO OF THE BEST

FUMBLE RECOVERY

The Sun Prairie defense recovers a pivotal fumble to eventually defeat Mukwonago in the Level 4 state semifinal on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Oconomowoc High School.
BILLY BENSON
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Billy Benson leaps for a punt block attempt against Monona Grove on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. 