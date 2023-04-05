High school boys tennis will take on a new look this spring in Sun Prairie. The program will remain unified despite the split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West as the two will compete as a co-op under the name "Sun Prairie United." The leader of this program may be new this season, but is far from inexperienced.
Sandee Ortiz, who coached the Sun Prairie West girls team in the fall, will now lead the United boys program as well. This isn't her first rodeo, either, as this will be her 22nd season as a head varsity boys tennis high school coach. In total, Ortiz has logged 37 seasons as a tennis head coach.
Keeping the East and West programs combined has provided an automatic boom in numbers for Ortiz's inaugural season, as well. Sun Prairie had just 21 athletes out for the program last season. United has 34 heading into the spring of 2023.
The obvious headliner of that group this season will be junior Nikko Vilwock. He, partnered with then-senior Jacob Baldwin, finished as the WIAA Division 1 doubles runner-up last spring following a thrilling run through the state tournament. Now, he'll make his return to singles where he excelled as a freshman.
Joining him near the top of the singles lineup will be senior Noah Berg. Berg filled the role of No. 1 singles for Sun Prairie last season, providing vital experience for this blossoming program.
While the upperclassmen provide some known quantities, there are a handful of younger prospect who look hungry to challenge for varsity spots. Freshmen Gavin Bruere, Aasrith Kamini, and Mouneeth Venigalla all caught eyes during the early practices and are gunning for varsity playing time.
There's still much to decide in regards to the doubles pairings. Vilwock and Baldwin entered last season having already competed together, a luxury that is somewhat lacking from the current group of candidates. Seniors Prabhav and Pallov Karri spent some time at the varsity level at No. 3 doubles last season and should be prime candidates to help lead that group. Other potential doubles participants to keep an eye on include senior Nihar Srikakolapu as well as juniors Carter Giese, Quinton Maddoz, and Reed Annen.
With so much left to figure out, Sun Prairie United's early matches will prove to be vital to the team's success. Sun Prairie is scheduled to begin the 2023 season on Thursday, Apr. 13 with a home match against Madison East. They'll follow that with another conference match, this time on the road at Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 18.