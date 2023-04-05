High school boys tennis will take on a new look this spring in Sun Prairie. The program will remain unified despite the split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West as the two will compete as a co-op under the name "Sun Prairie United." The leader of this program may be new this season, but is far from inexperienced.

Sandee Ortiz, who coached the Sun Prairie West girls team in the fall, will now lead the United boys program as well. This isn't her first rodeo, either, as this will be her 22nd season as a head varsity boys tennis high school coach. In total, Ortiz has logged 37 seasons as a tennis head coach.

NIKKO VILWOCK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie's Nikko Vilwock competes at the WIAA state finals at Nielsen Tennis Courts on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Tags