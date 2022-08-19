Sun Prairie West football is ready to make its long-awaited arrival. After a jam-packed offseason of building a program from scratch, it’s “prove it” time for head coach Josh O’Connor and his Wolves.
Sun Prairie West’s first game in school history will be a non-conference home game versus the Madison East Purgolders on Friday, Aug. 19.
FAMILIAR FOES
Despite Sun Prairie West being a new school, its players should be very familiar with the Purgolders. The original Sun Prairie High School and Madison East were longtime rivals in the Big Eight conference. The Purgolders still call the Big Eight home while Sun Prairie West inhabits the Badger — Large.
If Sun Prairie’s dominance over Madison East carries over to Sun Prairie West, the Purgolders could be in some trouble. The original Cardinals made a habit of beating up on Madison East. Last season, Sun Prairie won 55-13. In the two teams’ last ten meetings, Sun Prairie has won by an average margin of 38 points.
Madison East is coming off of a 1-8 campaign last season. The Purgolders will build around two returning honorable mention all-conference players, senior quarterback Carsen Koch and senior linebacker Nayshawn Washington.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM WEST
Josh O’Connor was a defensive assistant at Oconomowoc before taking the head coach position as West, and that has shown through the early portions of his tenure. He has positioned his athletes well to make the Wolves a fairly imposing threat defensively, which should help the fledgling program.
Specifically, the linebacking corps may be the best unit on the team. Headlined by senior Jack Augustine and pumped up by impressive juniors Ean Ackley, Sammy James, and Caleb Hawn, this quartet of tacklers should have a monster performance against Madison East, which prefers to keep the ball on the ground.
West is pretty terrifying up front on defense, as well. Reigning all-district selection Jay Dayne is back for his senior campaign and is joined by senior Tori Mielke and junior Adyn Riddle.
With a defensive backfield led by senior safety John Hamilton and senior corner Jonathan Weah, the Wolves should give the Purgolders fits.
Offensively, the Wolves still haven’t settled on a starting quarterback. They’re between juniors Brady Rhoads, Ryan Swanson, and James Larson. Larson impressed in the team’s scrimmage against Fort Atkinson last week, dotting two touchdowns.
With the quarterback position in flux, expect the Wolves to pound the rock. Sun Prairie West has the benefit of having multiple capable ballcarriers. Dayne, Weah, and Ackley all took carries during the offseason. James established himself as another weapon, as well, by running hard in the Fort Atkinson scrimmage. Senior Kanyon Blix is also in the mix, giving coach O’Connor and his offensive staff plenty to work with.
THE DETAILS
Madison East and Sun Prairie West will meet at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19 with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm.