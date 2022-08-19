Sun Prairie West football is ready to make its long-awaited arrival. After a jam-packed offseason of building a program from scratch, it’s “prove it” time for head coach Josh O’Connor and his Wolves.

Sun Prairie West’s first game in school history will be a non-conference home game versus the Madison East Purgolders on Friday, Aug. 19.

JOHN HAMILTON
Sun Prairie West senior receiver John Hamilton celebrates a touchdown in the Wolves’ scrimmage against Fort Atkinson at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12.
SUN PRAIRIE WEST DEFENSE
The Sun Prairie West defense swarms a Fort Atkinson ball carrier during a scrimmage at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12. 