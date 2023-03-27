Sun Prairie East High School was left in a bit of a predicament heading into the 2022-23 winter athletic season. East maintained the records, reputation, and logo of the Cardinals. But, their numbers had been split in half as Sun Prairie West opened up across town. Sun Prairie East still held its own, putting together a solid season across the board.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRYSTAN FRY
Sun Prairie East sophomore Trystan Fry puts up a contested shot against La Follette on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
BOYS HOCKEY STARTING LINEUP
Sun Prairie United's starting lineup for the 2022-23 boys hockey season. From left to right: senior forward Adrien Kreitlow, senior forward Evan Luxford, senior defenseman Andrew Zielsdorf, sophomore goalie Easton Lemke, senior defenseman Aiden White, and senior forward Tyler Rauls.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST BOYS SWIMMING

The Sun Prairie East boys swimming team scored 73 points for 13th place at the 2023 WIAA state finals, hosted at Waukesha South High School’s Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 18.
SUN PRAIRIE DANCE TEAM AND COACHES

The Sun Prairie United dance team, joined by its four coaches, pose following their performance at the WACPC state finals at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.
KAITLIN BINDLEY
Sun Prairie East junior Kaitlin Bindley was an honorable mention all-conference selection following the 2022-23 season.
MARLI DAVENPORT
Cap City forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) was named honorable mention all-conference following the 2022-23 girls hockey season.
MARTHA GUELKER
Sun Prairie senior Martha Guelker competes in the individual vault at the 2023 WIAA individual state championship, hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday, Mar. 4.
ISAIAH HORAN
Sun Prairie United junior Isaiah Horan was a first team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

