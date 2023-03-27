Sun Prairie East High School was left in a bit of a predicament heading into the 2022-23 winter athletic season. East maintained the records, reputation, and logo of the Cardinals. But, their numbers had been split in half as Sun Prairie West opened up across town. Sun Prairie East still held its own, putting together a solid season across the board.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The boys basketball team was essentially a blank slate heading into this season. The program was under new leadership as Steve Maselter stepped in after years as an assistant to lead the varsity. Junior Theo Schofield was the only player on the roster with legitimate varsity minutes.
This lack of experience showed up on Sun Prairie East's record as it lost its first six games and 10 of its first 11. The Cardinals were able to escape the basement of the Big Eight conference, finding some momentum in the middle of conference season to finish with five wins to finish in ninth place. Overall, they posted an 8-18 record.
Sun Prairie East entered the WIAA state tournament as a No. 16 seed and made the most of its time there. The Cardinals trailed by as many as 18 points in their regional opener against No. 17 West Allis Central but staged a massive comeback to keep the season alive. Eventual state runner-up and No. 1 seed Arrowhead would knock the Cardinals out in the next round, but the experience was invaluable for the youthful team.
Sophomores Trystan Fry and Max Glusick represented the team on the Big Eight's postseason all-conference team, both earning honorable mention. Sun Prairie East is building towards the future as senior Kacy Tesch is the only major varsity contributor that is moving on this offseason.
BOYS HOCKEY
Sun Prairie East and West formed a co-op team in 2022-23, keeping together a very strong 10-man senior class for one of the most experienced teams at either school in the winter sports season.
Things nearly took a catastrophic turn before the season even began as the team's sole returning all-conference skater, senior forward Evan Luxford, suffered a wrist injury in a preseason game. Thankfully, he was able to return to the team after missing three games.
Luxford was one part of a dominant first line of forwards which also included senior teammates Adrien Kreitlow and Tyler Rauls. This three-headed monster scored 62 of Sun Prairie United's 94 goals this season. Rauls picked up second team all-conference honors thanks to his team-high 27 goals while Kreitlow and Luxford were both named honorable mention.
Defensive captain Andrew Zielsdorf also picked up honorable mention honors. He headed up a ridiculously experienced defense that went two lines deep with seniors.
United closed out the year with a 10-12-2 overall record, including a 3-8-1 mark in Big Eight conference play to finish in fifth place in the final standings. The season came to a familiar end in the WIAA state tournament as Edgewood, the No. 2 seed, knocked No. 7 seed Sun Prairie out for the fourth consecutive season. United did earn the first postseason victory in the new program's history, though, toppling No. 10 seed Madison West in overtime in the first round.
BOYS SWIM
Sun Prairie was the 2021 boys swimming Division 1 state champion, and the residuals from that historic performance continued to show up for the Cardinals in 2023. Their experience showed as they still placed 13th as a team at this year's edition of the state finals despite losing key members of the team to Sun Prairie West.
East was able to rely on swimmers like senior Sean Gillett and juniors Trevor Nicodemus and Bennett Braatz for major points all season.
Both Braatz and Nicodemus were individual qualifiers for the state finals. Braatz took ninth in the 200 individual medley and 12th in the 100 butterfly why Nicodemus finished 10th in the 200 freestyle and 15th in the 100 freestyle. Sophomore Bodey Rairden also qualified individually, finishing 24th in the 100 backstroke.
Gillett's influence came through in the relays, where he swam in the 200 medley, 400 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relays. The 200 medley relay team put up Sun Prairie East's highest finish at state, sixth place. 400 freestyle wound up in 10th and 200 freestyle finished 12th. Additional Cardinals like junior Lowan Wagner and sophomores Coby Zander and Elijah Krystowiak pitched in on the relays to help Sun Prairie East reach such heights.
DANCE
The Sun Prairie East/West dance team provided one of the winter's best storylines in 2022-23. Less than a month prior to the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) regional competition, Sun Prairie experienced a coaching change and had to implement a brand new routine.
Undeterred, Sun Prairie shined through the adversity. They earned fifth place at regionals, good enough to punch a ticket to the following weekend's state championship, hosted at the La Crosse Center. While Sun Prairie would not place at the finals, the exhilaration of qualification and another week of competition were a good consolation prize.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sun Prairie East was very young on the girls basketball court this winter, starting three freshmen with a handful more getting serious minutes off the bench. The Cardinals could rely on three pillars: veteran head coach John Olson, senior forward Lucy Strey, and junior guard Kaitlin Bindley. Strey and Bindley were the only two players on the roster returning with varsity experience.
It should come as no surprise that Strey and Bindley led the team this season. They represented Sun Prairie East on the Big Eight conference's all-conference teams with Strey earning second team and Bindley being named honorable mention.
The Cardinals' youth showed early on in the season as they lost their first four games and nine of their first 11. They flipped the switch early in January, however, as they caught fire to win six of their next eight games. This hot streak helped Sun Prairie East tie for sixth in the final conference standings with a 9-11 record and reach a 10-15 overall mark.
Named a No. 13 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 for the WIAA state tournament, the Cardinals faced off against cross-town rival and No. 4 seed Sun Prairie West in the first round. Olson had a stellar gameplan drawn up as backdoor cuts and a creative press break gave the Wolves trouble for the first half.
Sun Prairie East would lose that momentum in the second half as Sun Prairie West pulled away to end their season. Still, the season as a whole was valuable varsity experience for a large freshman class that included major contributors like Kiya Dixon, Abby Packard, Keira Martin, and Brooke Kavanaugh.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Girls hockey was one the only program Sun Prairie West participated in that was already established prior to the 2022-23 winter athletic season. Both Sun Prairie East and West fed into the Cap City Cougars' co-op team, which also drew players from Waunakee, DeForest, Madison East, and La Follette.
This consistency didn't immediately lead to wins, though, as Cap City lost 12 of its first 14 games. Things took a turn for the better as 2022 turned to 2023 as the Cougars started stringing together wins. They would cobble together a five-game winning streak as they won seven of their last nine games of the regular season.
This turnaround earned Cap City the No. 4 seed in the WIAA state tournament. A familiar foe awaited in No. 5 seed Baraboo, a Badger conference rival. The two sides split their regular season series with Cap City winning the most recent matchup, but Baraboo would get revenge with the season on the line with a 6-2 victory.
Cap City closed the season with a 9-16-0 record overall with a 7-5-0 mark in conference play, tied for third in the final standings. Seniors Georgia Rae Samuelson and Izzy Hahn picked up second team all-conference honors following the season while Marli Davenport and Olivia Kaminsky were named honorable mention.
GYMNASTICS
Another of Sun Prairie East and West's co-ops, the United gymnastics program looked to be one of the area's strongest heading into 2022-23. Sun Prairie had a loaded senior class that included Sofia Clark, Martha Guelker, Carly Gross, and Cassie Siegel, all of whom returned with state finals experience from the year prior. Coupled with established varsity contributors like juniors Audrey Seefeld and Avery Greenberg, Sun Prairie looked primed to make a championship push.
Unfortunately, United struggled with injuries for most of the season. Only Seefeld stayed healthy for the entirety of the season as some of the state's best gymnasts were forced to watch from the sidelines for long stretches.
Things seemed lost heading into the postseason as Sun Prairie took last place at the Big Eight conference meet. But, there was no quit in this program. United got healthy enough in the week between the conference meet and the beginning of the state tournament, finishing second as a team at sectionals to secure the program's second consecutive team state finals appearance.
Sun Prairie would place eighth at the state meet, only one spot lower than the year prior despite all of the rust from a season lost. Seefeld and Guelker were both individual qualifiers in the floor exercise and vault, respectively.
WRESTLING
2022-23 was perhaps the best season in the storied history of Sun Prairie wrestling. The co-op of East and West had talent from top to bottom, and it showed up on the mat.
United finished the regular season undefeated in Big Eight conference duals, winning the regular season title before dominating the conference tournament. Juniors Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Isaiah Horan all won conference titles and plenty more took second as Sun Prairie won the tournament by 35 points.
That success translated into the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie qualified for team sectionals for the first time in program history. Anderson and fellow junior Dylan Muehlenberg won regional titles as Olson, Horan, junior Teague Justman, and sophomores Jaxon Johnson, Kamron Sarbacker, and Brennan Hoffman all earned sectional berths.
Three of those sectional qualifiers, Anderson, Olson, and Muehlenberg, performed well enough to punch a ticket to the WIAA state tournament. They were joined there by two female teammates, senior Bopa Quintana and junior Sophia Bassino. Quintana stole the show there, winning her second consecutive state title.