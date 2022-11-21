With Sun Prairie East and West’s girls basketball teams tipping off their season this week, the winter athletic season has officially kicked off. Before the winter gets rolling, it’s important to take a look back at the success and milestones achieved by the Cardinals and Wolves in the fall.

CROSS COUNTRYNumbers were impressively high for both Sun Prairie programs despite the split as new runners saw an opportunity to make a varsity impact. The depth on both rosters resulted in immediate success.

LENNON DILLON
Sun Prairie East freshman Lennon Dillon celebrates his game-winning goal against Sun Prairie West at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
ISABEL ROYLE
Sun Prairie West senior Isabel Royle knocks in a putt during a three-team match at Sun Prairie Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
ELLIE REEDER
Sun Prairie West senior Ellie Reeder swims the breaststroke portion of the 200 medley relay at the WIAA girls swimming state finals at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 18.
ANNALISE YANG
Sun Prairie East junior Annalise Yang prepares to smash the ball against Katie Thompson in a No. 1 singles showdown at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.

