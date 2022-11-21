With Sun Prairie East and West’s girls basketball teams tipping off their season this week, the winter athletic season has officially kicked off. Before the winter gets rolling, it’s important to take a look back at the success and milestones achieved by the Cardinals and Wolves in the fall.
CROSS COUNTRYNumbers were impressively high for both Sun Prairie programs despite the split as new runners saw an opportunity to make a varsity impact. The depth on both rosters resulted in immediate success.
Sun Prairie West’s Mateo Alvarado Venegas was the headliner this fall. He became the fastest Sun Prairie runner ever on the biggest stage possible as he broke the record at the WIAA state finals with a time of 15:50.1. This was on the heels of a Big Eight conference championship, which earned him the title of boys Runner of the Year in the conference.
Alvarado Venegas was one of three Sun Prairie runners present at the state finals. Sophomore West teammate Jojo Knauss joined him to represent the Wolves. Junior Jonah Marshall and sophomore Shaela Elert qualified for Sun Prairie East.
BOYS SOCCERSun Prairie East and West ended up tied in the final Big Eight conference standings with 13 points each. The Wolves arguably had the better season as they were a higher seed in the WIAA state tournament and even won a playoff game, but the Cardinals have bragging rights as they beat their cross-town rival 1-0 in their sole meeting this season. Freshman Lennon Dillon was the hero for East with his late goal.
The state took notice of these two programs, as well, as both had a player named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) all-state team. Senior midfielder Riley Stevens of West and senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter of East were both named honorable mention all-state.
FOOTBALL2022 was an absolute success for Sun Prairie East and West on the gridiron. Sun Prairie East kept up the Cardinals’ winning traditions, reaching Level 3 of the WIAA state tournament with a second place finish in the Badger—Large conference. Sun Prairie West won its first three games in existence, eventually qualifying for the playoffs.
Sun Prairie East will hold the bragging rights this offseason. The Cardinals were merciless against the Wolves, winning 54-7 in mid September.
Awards abounded for a loaded Sun Prairie East roster, headlined by senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, who was named the state’s offensive Player of the Year, the WSN’s Dave Krieg award winner for the top senior quarterback, and first team all-state. The Cardinals had three more WSN senior award finalists in running back Cortez LeGrant, receiver Jonathan Vande Walle, and kicker Trevor Schulz. All three were all-state selections, as was junior offensive lineman Logan Gross and senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson.
GIRLS GOLFSun Prairie West was able to hit the ground running in 2022 thanks to a very talented senior class. Sophia Royle, Isabel Royle, Rebecca Perko, and Asya Flood helped lead the Wolves to a second place finish in the Big Eight conference and a sectional qualification in the WIAA state tournament.
As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals were also led by a pair of talented seniors in Lucy Strey and Margo Woldt. Both golfers were top-15 finishers at the Big Eight conference meet and nearly secured individual sectional qualifications in the WIAA state tournament.
GIRLS SWIMThe Cardinals and Wolves compete in arguably the state’s toughest swimming conference, the Big Eight, yet still cobbled together good seasons. A tough regular season of swimming against some of the state’s best prepared East and West for a big push in the WIAA state tournament.
Sun Prairie West earned four bids to the state finals. Senior Brielle Laube was an individual qualifier in the 50 and 100 freestyle while also serving as the anchor on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that qualified. Freshman Sophie Diers, sophomore Lydia Zenobi, and sophomore Hattie Hessling swam with her for the 200 freestyle relay. Diers, Zenobi, and Laube were joined by senior Ellie Reeder for the 200 medley relay.
Sun Prairie East was represented at the state finals by one team: the 400 relay squad. Sophomore Kennedy Loomis, sophomore Lydia Schneider, freshman Samantha Camp, and junior Maeve Sullivan swam for the Cardinals.
GIRLS TENNISThe Wolves and Cardinals had a nice moment of unity this season. The tight-knit players of both East and West celebrated their senior night together at Sun Prairie West High School during a head-to-head matchup.
Sun Prairie East would take sixth at the Big Eight conference meet while Sun Prairie West would take eighth. The Cardinals were able to parlay this into postseason success. East had two representatives at the WIAA state finals as junior Annalise Yang qualified in singles and the duo of junior Grace Kramschuster and senior Reagan Schwartzer made it in doubles.
VOLLEYBALLSun Prairie West had a very impressive volleyball season, finishing tied for third in the final Big Eight conference standings. This was mainly thanks to a late-season hot streak, where the Wolves won seven of their final eight regular season games.
East got off to a bit of a slow start, but rebounded nicely to end up in seventh place and set some positive momentum into effect for next season.
Two seniors made all-conference for Sun Prairie East: libero Brooke Labuwi (second team) and defensive specialist Kensey Adkins (honorable mention). Freshman setter Sari Marks led the way for the Wolves as a first team all-conference selection. She was joined on the list by sophomore outside hitter Audrey Davis (second team), senior middle Lauren Adams (second team), and senior middle Darla Swanek (honorable mention).