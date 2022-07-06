The Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent League entered the 4th of July weekend locked in a 4-way tie for first place in the Eastern Section. With a pair of games on the slate for Sunday, July 3 against Poynette and Monday, July 4 at Rio, the Red Birds were in position to catapult themselves above the competition.
Sun Prairie took care of business on Sunday, whomping Poynette 12-2. Spirits remained high only for a moment as the Red Birds traveled up to Rio the following day and lost their second game of the season to the Railmen and third overall. While the Rio loss would eventually put a damper on the holiday weekend, Sun Prairie welcomed Poynette to Marshall Fireman's Park on Sunday and set off some offensive fireworks.
The Red Birds would light the fuse, but it took a second to light the match. The game remained a 0-0 tie through two innings as neither Sun Prairie nor Poynette could get the bats moving. Eric Engler got the start on the mound for the Red Birds and made an early habit of striking out Indians, recording six through the first three innings and a whopping eight overall in his four and one-third innings of work.
Engler's dominance on the mound bought the Red Birds the time they needed to really catch fire in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan Hodjer led off with a single, followed by another from Carson Holin to bring Robbie Knorr to the dish. He broke the stalemate in style, mashing a 3-run dinger over the fence to give his Red Birds a 3-0 lead.
Sun Prairie wouldn't quit there as Eric Bennett wore a pitch to keep the inning alive. Bennett was pushed to second thanks to a single from Aaron Schmidt, and Justin Krebs would bring him all the way home with an RBI single, bumping the lead to 4-0 as the third inning came to a close.
Engler's early dominance was finally challenged in the the top of the fourth inning. A pair of walks to start the inning was a tough start, and the Indians smelled blood in the water. Back-to-back singles and a fielder's choice would get those two walked runners home, ending Engler's day on the mound and narrowing Sun Prairie's lead to 4-2. Noah Wendler came in to end the inning a groundout and a strikeout.
Things looked especially rocky as the Sun Prairie offense went three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth. With Justin Krebs now on the mound for the Red Birds in favor of saving Wendler's arm, there was a tall task ahead. Krebs stepped up. In three innings of work, he allowed just two hits, silencing the momentum Poynette had gained and putting his team in position to win the game.
Sun Prairie's offense gave him plenty of room to breathe, too. The Red Birds erupted for six runs un the bottom of the fifth inning to effectively put the game away.
Things got off to a red-hot start as Randy Molina singled, Bennett reached on a fielder's choice, Schmidt singled, and Krebs reached on a fielder's choice to bring Molina in to score and load the bases with just one out. Wendler then skied a sacrifice fly to left field to bring Bennett in. Even with two outs, the Red Birds would not relent.
Hodjer hammered a 2-run double into the outfield to boost Sun Prairie's lead to 8-2. Luke Thompson followed with a double of his own for another RBI. The Cardinals made it an even 10 runs on the afternoon as Holin roped the team's third consecutive double of the inning to make it eight runs in the bottom of the fifth, boosting the lead to 10-2.
With Krebs dealing on the mound, Sun Prairie was in good shape to coast. Naturally, the offense kept churning in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away early.
Bennett led off with a single, and Wendler reached on a fielder's choice. Thompson played the role of hero on the day, punishing a 2-run single to score both runners and award the Red Birds a walk-off victory by way of the mercy rule.
It was another in a long line of massive victories for Sun Prairie this season. With the bludgeoning of Poynette, three of the Red Birds' six wins this season have come by 10 or more runs, with another coming 9-0. The win was an impressive one, but the biggest thorn in Sun Prairie's side this season waited just a day away.
The Red Birds made the voyage north to Rio on the 4th of July to play through the rain against a team that just seems to have their number. Entering the day, the Railmen had won just one game all season, a 5-4 squeaker over Sun Prairie in the third week of the season. That trend would continue on Monday.
Originally scheduled for a 1 pm first pitch, both sides decided a noon start was better to avoid the impending storm. The rain would delay the game for long stretches after the third period and end the game prematurely following the fifth, long enough to make it a full game but not enough time for a Sun Prairie comeback in an eventual 7-5 loss.
Rio would go on to win, but Sun Prairie took the early lead. In the top of the first, Knorr made the Railmen pay for allowing him on base via an error. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch and was brought around by an RBI single from Bennett, giving the Red Birds an early 1-0 lead.
Noah Wendler got the start on the mound for Sun Prairie and made quick work of Rio's lineup in the top of the first. His hot start was quickly soured in the top of the second as the first batter of the inning mashed a homerun to tie the game at one run each.
A fruitless effort in the top of the third from Sun Prairie opened the door for Rio to take the lead. The Railmen pieced together a 2-out rally thanks to back-to-back doubles to assume a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.
The lengthy break to let the heavy rain subside had an obvious effect on Rio's starter. He walked Sun Prairie's first two batters in the fourth, setting the stage for Hidjer and Engler to hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to snatch the lead back from Rio, 3-2.
The bottom of the fourth turned out to be disastrous for the Cardinals. An early slew of walks and errors put runners on for the Railmen with no outs. As Rio started connecting with pitches, the runs started to pile on. In a flash, Rio had pushed five runs across the board to take a commanding 7-3 lead. Despite the staggering inning, the Red Birds kept battling.
They started by narrowing the deficit in the top of the fifth. Bennett drew a walk and was pushed to second by another walk. Krebs took advantage and helped his team out, pushing a single to left field to bring Bennett in to score and narrowing the lead to 7-4.
After holding Rio scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, it looked like the Red Birds would get one more shot at completing the comeback before the rain ended the contest for good.
It looked like Sun Prairie was in good position to pull the comeback off, too. Knorr led off with a walk and was scored thanks to back-to-back singles from Molina and Bennett. With two on base and two outs in a 7-5 game, the Red Birds would not get their chance to take the lead back. The umpires called the game right then and there. Mother Nature had robbed the Red Birds of a chance at revenge against the Railmen.
The untimely loss ends a 3-game winning streak for Sun Prairie. The Red Birds will have a quick chance to correct the ship, though. They'll travel north to Columbus on Thursday, July 7.
Following that one, Sun Prairie returns to Marshall Fireman's Park for the biggest game of the season. The Red Birds will host Montello, the top team in the section, on Sunday, July 17.
--
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Tuesday, July 6)
-
1. Montello, 8-2
2. Sun Prairie, 6-3
T3. Cottage Grove, 6-4
T3. DeForest, 6-4
T3. Columbus, 6-4
6. Monona, 4-3
7. Poynette, 4-5
8. Portage, 4-6
9. Rio, 2-7
10. Marshall, 0-8