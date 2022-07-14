The Eastern Section is notorious for being one of the toughest in Wisconsin's Home Talent Baseball League. No team knows this better than the Sun Prairie Red Birds. Sun Prairie is locked in a competitive battle for the top spot in the section with the regular season nearing its end.
A tight loss on a rainy Fourth of July weekend to Rio knocked the Red Birds out of a 4-way tie for first place in the section, handing sole possession of 1st place to Montello. Undeterred, Sun Prairie bounced right back. The Red Birds traveled up to Columbus on Thursday, July 7 and scored an 8-2 victory to get back to their usual winning ways and remain in the hunt for 1st place.
The Red Birds were buoyed by a strong day on the mound with the combined efforts of Nate Hoffman and Robbie Knorr. Hoffman handled the first seven innings of the contest, allowing just one run while compiling a whopping 11 strikeouts, three of which came in the fourth inning alone. Knorr closed out the game ideally, allowing a run in the bottom of the eighth but recovering nicely with three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth to seal the game.
With Hoffman and Knorr dealing on the mound, the Sun Prairie offense was allowed the time to start slowly. The Red Birds managed just one hit through the first two innings, but came alive in the top of the third.
Luke Thompson led off with a single, bringing the top of the order up with no outs and a man on. The pressure must have gotten to Columbus' starter, as he walked Carson Holin, Knorr, and Randy Molina back-to-back-to-back to bring Thompson in to score and leave the bases loaded with no outs.
Justin Krebs followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to allow Holin to tag up and score. Noah Wendler smoked a single into the shallow outfield to re-load the bases with only one out. Connie O'Brien mashed the second sacrifice fly of the inning into left, bringing Knorr in to score. After the fourth walk of the inning to load the bases once more, Ryan Hodjer pushed another run across with a single. When the dust had settled, Sun Prairie was up 4-0.
The Red Birds continued to pile on in the top of the fourth inning. A huge double from Knorr and a subsequent wild pitch put a runner on third base with only one out. An error from Columbus' first baseman on a grounder from O'Brien bought Knorr the time he needed to come score, boosting the Red Birds' lead to 5-0.
Columbus was able to turn the tides a bit, despite the deficit. The Crawdads poked a run across the plate in the bottom of the fourth and kept the Red Birds off the board in the fifth to steal back some momentum. Any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed in the top of the sixth, however.
Molina led off with a walk, followed by a booming double from Krebs to put runners on second and third base. A walk drawn by Wendler would load the bases with no outs. O'Brien wore a pitch, bringing Molina in to score. Chase Koch followed by putting a tough ball into play, forcing the fielder to throw to first instead of home, allowing Krebs to cross home. Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Sun Prairie was up 7-1.
The Red Birds would add one last insurance run in the top of the seventh. Holin drew a walk and advanced to second and then third base thanks to back-to-back wild pitches. Krebs would answer the call, smoking his second sacrifice fly of the game into the outfield to bring Holin home. Now, Sun Prairie had a dominant 8-1 lead.
Columbus would pick up a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Knorr's relief pitching and the huge deficit proved to be too much to overcome. The Red Birds left with a nice road victory to set the ship back on course.
The win improves Sun Prairie's record to 7-3 this season. The Red Birds have won four of their last five games. They now sit just a half game behind Montello in 1st with a record of 8-3.
Much like the Fourth of July weekend, Sun Prairie will be busy this weekend, too. They start with a home matchup against Montello on Sunday, July 17 at noon at Marshall Fireman's Park. This matchup has 1st place in the league on the line and is the Red Birds' final home game of the season.
The following day, Sun Prairie hits the road to take on Poynette at 7 pm. From then on, the Red Birds have nothing but Sunday games as they will be the road team against Marshall on Sunday, June 24 and at DeForest on Sunday, July 31.
--
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Wednesday, July 13)
-
1. Montello, 8-3
2. Sun Prairie, 7-3
T3. Monona, 6-3
T3. DeForest, 7-4
5. Cottage Grove, 7-5
6. Columbus, 6-5
7. Portage, 5-6
8. Poynette, 4-6
9. Rio, 2-8
10. Marshall, 0-9