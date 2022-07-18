The Home Talent Baseball League is reaching a fever pitch as the regular season nears its end. As per usual, the Eastern Section is one of the organization's most competitive divisions, and that was no clearer than on Sunday, July 17 as two titans clashed at Marshall Fireman's Park.
The two top teams in the Eastern Section, Sun Prairie and Montello, met for a chance to claim 1st place in the standings and a pivotal tiebreaker victory for when playoff seedings come at the end of the month. The Red Birds of Sun Prairie rode a hot start at the plate and a dominant two-headed pitching performance from Eric Engler and Nate Hoffman to a 5-2 victory. The victory put Sun Prairie in sole possession of 1st place with only two games left on the schedule before the postseason.
"We're confident in who we are," Sun Prairie outfielder Carson Holin said. "Nothing changes too much from game to game, even when we're up against a good team like Montello. We have a team full of really talented guys. We know our pitchers will throw strikes, the defense will be strong behind them, and the hitters can get hits more times than not."
Engler got the start on the mound for Sun Prairie in the top of the first inning and made quick work of the Granite Jaxx, forcing all pop-ups to frustrate their batters and bring Sun Prairie to the plate quickly. The Red Birds wasted no time giving Engler a cushion to work with.
Holin led off with a walk, followed by a single from third baseman Davis Hamilton to push him to third base. Next up was one of the more reliable bats in the lineup, designated hitter Eric Bennett. True to form, he poked a blooper single into center field to get Holin home for the first run of the day.
With no outs and two runners on base, the Red Birds kept chugging. First baseman Randy Molina drew a walk to load the bases and bring second baseman Robby Knorr up to bat. It was Knorr's 21st birthday that day, but he gave his teammates a present instead of the other way around by slapping a single into center field to bring Hamilton in to score and keep the bases loaded.
Shortstop Justin Krebs was next to get in on the RBI fun. He mashed a shot into right-center field, buying time for Molina to come home and once again loading the bases. Montello pitcher Luke Morgan would get out of the inning with back-to-back foul pop-ups, but Sun Prairie still walked away from the first inning with a 3-0 lead.
"We've seen him in the past," Holin said of Morgan. "He's a good pitcher with a good curveball. We took advantage of some pitches early which was huge. It was a big confidence boost to set the momentum for the rest of the game. It helped keep us loose and relaxed."
Engler continued to frustrate the Montello bats with a three up, three down inning in the top of the second. As for Morgan, he calmed down and matched Engler's efforts. He would halt the Red Birds' offensive momentum, allowing just four more hits in his next four innings of work.
Morgan's return to form sparked life into the Grantie Jaxx's offense in the top of the third inning. Montello played smart baseball, utilizing a bunt and questionable balk call to move a runner on to third base. A deep sacrifice fly to right field was all Montello needed to snag its first run of the game and narrow Sun Prairie's lead to 3-1.
The following two innings were a pitchers' duel. Engler and Morgan were phenomenal, keeping the bats quiet up until the sixth inning.
The top of the sixth marked the end of the day for Engler as he was replaced by Hoffman. He got off to a hot start, forcing a three up, three down inning thanks to an eye-popping catch from Noah Wendler in right field to end the inning. The momentum from the highlight play translated into instant offense for Sun Prairie.
Despite the first two runners getting out in the bottom of the sixth, the Red Birds rallied for runs. It was Wendler who kickstarted it with a slap single to center field. This brought the top of the order back up, and Holin answered the call by hammering a double into right field to bring Wendler in to score.
Hamilton followed with an RBI of his own by popping a blooper into center field to buy Holin the time to motor home. The runs pushed Morgan out of the game for Montello and Sun Prairie walked away with a 5-1 advantage and all of the momentum.
Hoffman returned to the mound for another three up, three down effort in the top of the seventh. His stellar day was soured a bit in the top of the eighth as Montello again played smart baseball. A stolen base and a wild pitch again posted a runner on third base, and a single laced into center field would bring that run home and narrow the lead to 5-2.
Montello's comeback attempt in the top of the eighth was cut short thanks to some stellar defense. Krebs leapt up to snag a line drive that would have surely kept the runs coming. The runner on first base didn't expect the snag and was far from the bag, giving Krebs time to complete the double play and end the inning in style.
Montello pushed a runner all the way to third base once again in the top of the ninth, but Hoffman forced a fly out to centerfield to ice the game and give the Red Birds their biggest win of the season.
"We were just trying to throw strikes," Hoffman said. "We weren't trying to overpower anything. Just threw good pitches and trusted our defense. That was a key to success today."
With the win, Sun Prairie usurps Montello as the top team in the Eastern Section standings by a half of a game. Montello slips into a tie with DeForest for 2nd place.
The Red Birds have just three games left on the regular season schedule to maintain their spot on top. They'll be the road team for all three. First, they'll travel to Poynette on Monday, July 18. Next, they'll play what technically counts as a road game at their home diamond against Marshall on Sunday, July 24. To wrap up the regular season, Sun Prairie will take a trip to DeForest on Sunday, July 31.
--
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Sunday, July 17)
-
1. Sun Prairie, 8-3
T2. Montello, 8-4
T2. DeForest, 8-4
T4. Monona, 6-4
T4. Cottage Grove, 7-5
T4. Columbus, 7-5
7. Portage, 5-6
8. Poynette, 4-7
9. Rio, 3-8
10. Marshall, 0-10