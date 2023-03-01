"March Madness" started a day early for the Sun Prairie East boys basketball this season. The No. 16 seeded Cardinals hosted No. 17 West Allis Central in a WIAA regional semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with the season on the line. The youthful East squad looked destined for an early exit from the tournament as it trailed by 15 points at halftime and as many as 18.
The Cardinals showed guts, improving on the boards to chip away at the lead. Sophomore Max Raimer poured in a team-high 25 points and junior Gavin Van Wie dropped in the game-winning bucket as Sun Prairie East pulled off a dramatic comeback for a 67-65 win.
"It wasn't easy," Sun Prairie East head coach Steve Maselter said. "The guys had their backs against the wall after that first half. But, they really executed what we've worked on in practice in the second half. I thought their defensive effort was unreal. Their passion was awesome. That really made the difference. The guys made plays when they needed to. That's just the character of this group."
While the second half was all about the Cardinals, the first undoubtedly belonged to the Bulldogs. West Allis Central dominated the boards, looking like the more prepared team for the moment. Those extra possessions led to extra shots, which the Bulldogs took advantage of as they knocked down seven three pointers in the first half alone.
Raimer was the Cardinals' only saving grace in the first half. At one point, he scored 11 straight points for East as they battled to avoid a blowout. He posted a total of 16 points in the first half to keep his team afloat.
Freshman Yusef Gray Jr. led the charge for West Allis Central. He scored 18 of his game-high 31 points in the first half, knocking down four of the team's early three pointers. This included a triple from nearly half court as the halftime buzzer sounded, leaving the Bulldogs with a 45-30 lead.
"We thought that was an anomaly," Maselter said of West Allis Central's three point shooting success in the first half. "Heading into the game, their shooting percentages weren't high in their last eight to nine games. We just thought they might take some bad shots in the second half, so we preached rebounding at halftime and playing loose."
There was an unquestioned uptick in effort in the second half for East. Van Wie teamed up with junior Drew Kavanaugh to start winning more battles on the boards, cleaning up West Allis Central misses and even buying a few extra possessions for their offense.
Naturally, this led to a scoring run for the Cardinals. Junior Jayvion Lythjohan and senior Kacy Tesch started things off by hitting back-to-back three pointers. That 6-0 run soon turned to 12-3 and then to a 21-5. Van Wie was at the center of it, turning three offensive rebounds into putback buckets as the Cardinals cut the Bulldogs' lead down to 53-51.
"When the crowd really started getting into it, the comeback felt real," Van Wie said. "I knew we could win. Everyone was into it, our team was hype. We had a lot more energy than we did in the first half."
The comeback was put on hold as West Allis Central responded. A few clutch buckets left the Bulldogs ahead 61-55 with about five minutes to go. Undeterred, the Cardinals strung together a trio of post scores from Raimer, Lythjohan, and sophomore Max Glusick to tie the game at 61 all.
A few traded buckets left the Bulldogs with a 65-63 lead with about a minute and a half to go. Sophomore Trystan Fry hit a jumper from the elbow to tie it up. East's defense forced a travel on the other end, opening the door for Van Wie and Lythjohan to become the heroes of the story.
On the offensive end, Lythjohan drove to the hoop hard from the right side. He drew an extra defender, leaving Van Wie wide open on the left block. Lythjohan dropped him an easy bounce pass which he laid up and in, giving the Cardinals their first lead of the game, 67-65 with 14 seconds to go.
0:14 2H-@gavinvanwie PUTS THE CARDINALS AHEAD!!! EAST’S FIRST LEAD OF THE GAME, 67-65!
Central brings the ball down and calls timeout. Bulldogs will inbound under their own hoop with 5 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/dBXnxkLDVi
Lythjohan was also the primary defender on West Allis Central's final shot attempt. A fader from the left elbow was met with a hand in the face from Lythjohan. The shot bounced off the front of the rim. Lythjohan would also snag the rebound and draw a foul with one second on the clock, securing the victory.
"Everyone did their job and their role tonight," Maselter said. "You really never know who's going to step up. We have so many guys that are capable of that. Every guy is buying in and doing their job."
The win buys Sun Prairie East a shot at the top seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, Arrowhead. The Warhawks were champions of the Classic Eight conference this year and finished the regular season with a 22-2 overall record. They finished the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the final wissports.net coaches poll for Division 1. The Cardinals and Warhawks will face off at Arrowhead High School on Friday, Mar. 3.