"March Madness" started a day early for the Sun Prairie East boys basketball this season. The No. 16 seeded Cardinals hosted No. 17 West Allis Central in a WIAA regional semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with the season on the line. The youthful East squad looked destined for an early exit from the tournament as it trailed by 15 points at halftime and as many as 18. 

The Cardinals showed guts, improving on the boards to chip away at the lead. Sophomore Max Raimer poured in a team-high 25 points and junior Gavin Van Wie dropped in the game-winning bucket as Sun Prairie East pulled off a dramatic comeback for a 67-65 win.

MAX RAIMER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East sophomore Max Raimer led the Cardinals with 25 points in a home WIAA regional win over West Allis Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
GAVIN VAN WIE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Gavin Van Wie dropped in the game-winning bucket of a 67-65 comeback win over West Allis Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

BBB: SUN PRAIRIE EAST 67, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 65

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
10 J. Lythjohan 2 1 0-0 7
13 M. Glusick 3 1 0-0 9
14 T. Fry 2 1 0-0 7
22 K. Tesch 2 1 0-0 7
24 G. Van Wie 5 0 0-0 10
30 M. Raimer 9 1 4-7 25
34 D. Kavanaugh 1 0 0-4 2
TOTALS - 24 5 4-11 67
CENTRAL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 MJ Kloskey 2 0 0-0 4
3 Y. Gray Jr. 8 4 3-3 31
5 K. Travis 0 2 0-0 6
10 L. Rauter 0 1 0-0 3
11 N. Harris 5 0 1-1 11
14 M. Diament 0 1 0-0 3
24 K. Johnson 2 1 0-0 7
TOTALS - 17 9 4-4

Tags