Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season is open now. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires 3-5th grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. They are also offering their new Heart & Sole curriculum for middle school participants in some communities.
The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week season that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community.
This fall, Girls on the Run will be offered at 50 sites throughout their 8-county territory in Beloit, Cross Plains, DeForest, Janesville, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Mineral Point, Monona, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee. The season will begin during the week of September 12th.
Each team will meet twice weekly for 90 minutes and participate in lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K run that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.
This fall, the 5K run will take place at the Waunakee Community Center on Saturday, November 5th. The public is welcome.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is proud to share that no girl is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program. Thanks to generous donors and sponsors, they will offer nearly $100,000 in financial assistance to participants and families in 2022.
Volunteer coaches are still needed at a number of area teams. “Coaching is an incredible way to give back to your local community. You don’t have to be a runner – we provide all materials and the training needed to help volunteers confidently deliver each lesson.” says Annie Taff, Director of Programming for Girls on the Run.
Since 2005, over 17,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.