GIRLS ON THE RUN

Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin encourages young girls to get active and inspire confidence.

Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season is open now. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires 3-5th grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. They are also offering their new Heart & Sole curriculum for middle school participants in some communities.

The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week season that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community.