Sun Prairie West's girls soccer may have a brief history, but a record set this season may stand for quite some time. Senior forward Lily Rimrodt was unstoppable in a home matchup with Big Eight conference for Beloit Memorial on Thursday, May 11. She poured in a whopping six goals, by far the new school record, to pace the Wolves as they romped to an 8-0 victory.

LILY RIMRODT

Sun Prairie West senior forward Lily Rimrodt scored six goals in a home win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, May 11.

"My teammates really did a great job of setting things up all night," Rimrodt said. "All I really had to do was touch it in. I'd say I was just in the right place at the right time and kept trying to put myself in the right spots."

