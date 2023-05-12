Sun Prairie West's girls soccer may have a brief history, but a record set this season may stand for quite some time. Senior forward Lily Rimrodt was unstoppable in a home matchup with Big Eight conference for Beloit Memorial on Thursday, May 11. She poured in a whopping six goals, by far the new school record, to pace the Wolves as they romped to an 8-0 victory.
"My teammates really did a great job of setting things up all night," Rimrodt said. "All I really had to do was touch it in. I'd say I was just in the right place at the right time and kept trying to put myself in the right spots."
"I'm so proud of Lily," Sun Prairie West head coach Alyssa Weymier said. "She works so hard to position herself. Her teammates really set her up for success and she took advantage of it all night."
The talent deficit between the two teams was evident as the ball remained in the Beloit side of the field for almost the entirety of the game. Sun Prairie West sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Vriesema only touched the ball once, and that was on a pass from her own defender.
Still, it took until the 19th minute for Sun Prairie West to break through and score. The goal didn't come from Rimrodt, however. Instead, senior midfielder Caroline Nowicki kicked off the scoring by firing a rocket over the Beloit goalkeeper from about 20 yards out. The Wolves would never look back after establishing that 1-0 lead.
Rimrodt didn't score the second goal of the evening, either, but she did make an appearance in the scorebook with an assist. She booted a pass into the middle of the field to wide open senior forward Josie Langhans in the 30th minute. Langhans dribbled once and fired a no-doubt goal to double the team's lead.
From there on, it was all Rimrodt. She added another goal seconds after Langhans', another in the 35th minute, and a third in the 38th. Langhans assisted on the first and junior Gabrielle Parks assisted on the second as Rimrodt posted a hat trick before the halftime buzzer even sounded.
Sun Prairie West's lethal combination of Langhans to Rimrodt only continued in the second half. Rimrodt would punch in another trio of goals in the 51st, 62nd, and 64th minutes. All three came off of an assist from Langhans.
Rimrodt's sixth goal made it an 8-0 lead for the Wolves, signifying an early end to the game. Had it not been for the early call, a handful of questionable offside calls, and a couple of narrow misses, Rimrodt could have scored even more.
This big win was a necessary one for Sun Prairie West as it was rebounding from just its second loss of the season, 4-2 at Madison West on Tuesday, May 9. The Wolves are now proud owners of a 10-2-2 overall record with a 6-2 mark in the Big Eight conference.
The end of the regular season is in sight as only four games remain before the WIAA state tournament. Three of those games will be played on the road, first at Monona Grove on Saturday, May 13 and at Janesville Parker on Tuesday, May 16. The Wolves will get La Follette at home on Thursday, May 18 before wrapping up the regular season at Kettle Moraine on Thursday, May 25.
"We try no to look too far ahead," Weymier said. "But, the postseason is something that is on our radar. We expect good tests in the state tournament, so we take every game remaining on the schedule as a learning opportunity. We're trying to get better every single day."