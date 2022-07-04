The second year of the Dairyland Collegiate League has been an entertaining one through one month of play. The 5-team league has been dominated by two squads in particular, the Maunesha River Rats and the Wisconsin Cheese Kings.
As the first month of play came to a close on June 30, the River Rats entered a home matchup with the Lakeside Beach Bums at Waterloo Fireman’s Park toting a 10-4 record, just a half game behind the Cheese Kings for 1st place in the league. Maunesha took advantage of the opportunity to strike.
The River Rats rode some stellar pitching and an explosive seventh inning at the plate to claim a 6-2 win and, in the process, take possession of 1st place in the league.
“The team is coming along well,” Maunesha manager CJ Thieleke said. “We’ve been pitching about as well as any team in the league. That’s the top thing we need to do, it helps everything else run smoothly. We have gotten some quality starts and allows the guys get to work.”
Kyle Jungers, who plays his collegiate ball at Edgewood College, got the start on the mound for the Rats. He certainly set the pace, striking out two batters in the top of the first inning.
Early on, the Beach Bums had an answer on the mound. Anthony Schatz, also of Edgewood College. He recorded two strikeouts of his own in the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for what would be largely a defensive battle.
Schatz had returned serve, and Jungers couldn’t keep the rally going. A pair of early walks set the stage for the Beach Bums to strike first. Lakeside pushed third baseman Anthony Cappelletti (Moraine Valley College) to third with a single to left. Left fielder Jimmy Yanow (Beloit College) finished the job, popping an uncatchable blooper into shallow right field to bring Cappelletti in to score and give the Beach Bums an early 1-0 lead.
The momentum firmly stayed with Lakeside. Schatz kept up his hot start with three strikeouts in the bottom of the second, raising his strikeout count to five. His offense responded with more security. An error and another blooper to shallow center field put shortstop Dylan Carrington (Edgewood College) on third base with only one out. First baseman Justin Kerestes (Northwood University) came up clutch with a single to left, giving the Beach Bums a 2-0 lead with all the momentum in the world.
With things looking bleak early on, the River Rats had a choice to make. They could either pack it in and try for first place later in the week, or they could make a statement, come back, and grab first place with authority. Maunesha chose the latter.
Undaunted by the rocky start, the River Rats got the bats moving in the bottom of the third inning. Right fielder Elijah Lee (UW-Whitewater) led off with a single to center field and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs. Maunesha couldn’t leave the runners stranded, and 2022 Sun Prairie graduate Branden Garde (Bryant & Stratton College) wouldn’t let that happen. Garde laced a grounder to third base and took off flying to first base. He beat the throw, scoring Lee and keeping the inning alive. A subsequent wild pitch allowed center fielder David Matuszak (UW-Whitewater) to sprint home, tying the game at two runs each heading to the fourth inning.
From there, pitching took over. Jungers and Schatz keep their respective sides silent in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Jungers’ gem came in the top of the fifth, where he struck out the side.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, it looked like Schatz was running out of steam. He was getting outs, but the River Rats were starting to make better and better contact. Regardless, Lakeside chose to trot him back out in the bottom of the seventh. This would prove to be a game-deciding choice.
Catcher Carson Richter (Edgewood College) led the inning off with a double up the right field line, prompting the Beach Bums to pull him and put new pitcher Trevor Stevens (UW-Oshkosh) in quite a predicament. Stevens allowed a single and hit another batter to load the bases with no outs.
Matuszak pounded one up the gut and into the glove of Lakeside’s second baseman. He opted to throw home and try to prevent a run. The throw would have been perfect had it not collided with Richter’s helmet, sending the ball back into the infield and buying time for both Richter and Brevin Brisack (Edgewood College) to score.
Maunesha was far from done. Second baseman Noah Anzalone (Cornerstone University) put a grounder into play to bring Lee in from third base, boosting the lead to 5-2. Michael Zordani (UW-Parkside) put the exclamation mark on the inning. He hammered a double to left field, bringing Matuszak in to score and making it a 6-2 lead for the River Rats.
“We pushed the starter,” Thieleke said. “We got them a little bit vulnerable and that’s when the bats really starting moving. We try to have good at-bats all game to set up situations like that.”
From there, it was all about Maunesha’s pitching. The River Rats got two stellar relief innings out of Lou Martineau (Occidental College), who’s typically an outfielder. In the top of the seventh and eighth innings, he allowed just two hits and forced myriad pop-ups and grounders to retire the side.
Austin Ennis (Central Methodist University) came in to ice it in the top of the ninth. He worked quickly, forcing a three up, three down inning with a strikeout to put the game away and hand Maunesha 1st place in the league.
“They’ve been working really hard all summer,” Thieleke said of his pitchers. “The stats will show that. The next guy up always wants to do better than the previous guy. They’re in a good, competitive space right now.”
The River Rats quickly and emphatically defender their spot at the top, too. They returned to the diamond the following day and put a hurting on the Johnson Creek Mapaches, winning 17-2.
Now on a 3-game winning streak, the River Rats will hope to keep it rolling with a trio of home games this week. They’ll host the Mapaches on Monday, July 4, the Cheese Kings on Tuesday, July 5, and the Foxes on Wednesday, July 7. Maunesha will close the week out with a doubleheader against Lakeside on Saturday, July 9.
--
Dairyland Collegiate League standings
(as of Saturday, July 2)
1. Maunesha River Rats, 12-4
2. Wisconsin Cheese Kings, 10-4
3. Waukesha Foxes, 7-7
4. Johnson Creek Mapaches, 7-11
5. Lakeside Beach Bums, 3-13