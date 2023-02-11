Reaching the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame was inevitable for former Sun Prairie head baseball coach Rob Hamilton. In 22 seasons as leader of the Cardinals, he collected his fair share of wins and accolades that earned him the reputation as one of the state of Wisconsin's finest.

His day of recognition came on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Madison Marriott West, where he was one of six members to be enshrined in the WBCA Hall of Fame's class of 2023. His focus was far from his own achievements, however. He chose to spend the day thanking everyone along the way.

ROB HAMILTON
Former Sun Prairie head baseball coach Rob Hamilton was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Madison Marriott West.

