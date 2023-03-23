The 2023 Midget Auto Racing Association season will bring with it many firsts for the relaunched series. First under BMARA sanction, first at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Ill., and first MARA season for driver Gedd Ross. By the end of the 2023 season, however, Ross will have seen his fair share of firsts.
“My girlfriend Morgan and I just had a baby boy, Miles, a couple of weeks ago,” a proud Ross recounts, “we aren’t getting much sleep but it’s all worth it.”
This marks the birth of Ross’ first child, and later in September he and Morgan intend to be married marking another first for the couple.
“We have been together for a long time, so we are both looking forward to it,” says Ross.
Ross will drive for car owner Kent Johnson this season in the #51R Johnson Farms/Rescued Heart Animal Hospital/Hodgson Produce machine after taking a two-year hiatus from racing. Ross has been racing since he was nine years old and took some needed time off. Now 33 years old, Ross is ready to return to full-time racing and seek a championship.
“I’ve raced every year since I was nine,” said Ross, “it was nice to have a summer off and do some different things. I’m ready to run for the MARA championship this year though.”
Ross will also be the first under the new BMARA production engine rules to utilize a Toyota power plant marking yet another first.
“I really like the rules package BMARA and MARA utilize,” says Ross, “I’ve always liked the Badger Midgets but have never got a chance to race with them in Wisconsin. We put together a new Triple X chassis and will use a Toyota engine this season. Kent builds the engines.”
Ross started his career racing go-karts on dirt in central Illinois and moved to thunder trucks and eventually modifieds. He found his way into midget racing after meeting Johnson at the Macomb Speedway when Johnson had 600cc micro sprints. The two joined together and went midget racing in subsequent years.
“We raced for eight years together until my time off,” said Ross, “but I’m looking forward to getting back together this season.”
The MARA season begins in April but ends in September. Could Ross hear more than wedding bells at the end of the race season seeing yet another first in a championship run? Time will be the judge but one thing is for sure Ross will have had a tremendous year either way.