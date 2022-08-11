MAIRIN LEARY

Mairin Leary will start the season at the No. 2 singles position for Sun Prairie West after filling the No. 4 singles role last year for Sun Prairie.

 Stefanie Stein

Sun Prairie West must build every sports program from nothing as it opens its doors for the first time in the fall of 2022. It’s a daunting task, but the girls tennis team is in good hands.

Sandee Ortiz had been piloting the Sun Prairie High School, but chose to take on the challenge at West. She’s entering her 25th year of coaching high school tennis, which has included instruction of both boys and girls teams. In that time, she’s won eight conference championships, coached 20 state qualifiers, won a state title in doubles, and earned over 100 dual wins. Of those eight conference titles, though, none have come from a girls team. Now, Ortiz will start building towards that dream at West.