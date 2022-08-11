Sun Prairie West must build every sports program from nothing as it opens its doors for the first time in the fall of 2022. It’s a daunting task, but the girls tennis team is in good hands.
Sandee Ortiz had been piloting the Sun Prairie High School, but chose to take on the challenge at West. She’s entering her 25th year of coaching high school tennis, which has included instruction of both boys and girls teams. In that time, she’s won eight conference championships, coached 20 state qualifiers, won a state title in doubles, and earned over 100 dual wins. Of those eight conference titles, though, none have come from a girls team. Now, Ortiz will start building towards that dream at West.
“I am thrilled to be starting a new tennis program at Sun Prairie West High School,” Ortiz said. “It will definitely feel different and challenging as we split our team in half. This Wolf pack will be ready to complete.”
Luckily for Ortiz, she isn’t the only familiar face coming over from Sun Prairie. She’s joined by sophomore Katie Thompson, who had a stellar season last year as a Cardinal. As just a freshman, she held down the No. 2 singles position and held her own in the very talented Big Eight conference. Now, she’ll assume the role of No. 1 singles for the Wolves and lead the program for the forseeable future.
“Her work ethic on the court is one of her biggest weapons,” Ortiz said of Thompson. “She is determined and will lead the Wolves this season at one of the most difficult spots.”
Thompson is one of two retuning singles players from last season. Senior Mairin Leary is also battling for a top spot in the singles category. Leary filled the No. 4 singles role for Sun Prairie last season as a junior, picking up a 20-10 record. Ortiz praised her work ethic and coachability, two things she looks for in singles players.
The Wolves should have been joined by a third singles returnee, senior Lexi Shemanek, but she’s suffering from a hip labral tear. She was stellar for Sun Prairie as a junior, finishing 4th in the Big Eight’s No. 3 singles tournament and amassing a final record of 17-10. She looked like a sure fit at No. 2 singles for West this season, but the injury will keep her sidelined. The news is upsetting, but Ortiz still has high praise for her senior.
“It is always difficult news to hear as a coach,” Ortiz said. “She will certainly be leading this team as a captain this season and we will ensure she will serve other roles. I count on her to lead this team. She has so many wonderful qualities any coach would welcome to their squad. She is coachable, kind, and hardworking.”
Lexa Bryant, a junior, could look to make the jump to singles and fill a role there. She participated in No. 3 doubles for Sun Prairie in 2021, but has made an effort to improve her singles game over the summer and looks to slot in there.
Ortiz, as well as junior varsity coach Rohloff, have identified Pragnya Vella, a sophomore, as a prospect for a varsity spot as well. Vella put in the work on junior varsity as a freshman at Sun Prairie last season and made a lot of progress. Whether it’s in singles or doubles, Ortiz hopes she can contribute to the squad this fall.
Outside of those known commodities, fellow Wolves like seniors Sophia Shemanek, Kaylee Raines, and Ashle Rahn, junior Cecilia Martinez, sophomores Asha Sundarum and Haley Rollins, and freshmen Kaelynn Endres and Bella Flored will battle it out in tryouts to fill out the remainder of the varsity roles.
Tryouts were held from Monday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 11. The culmination of this week of hard work is a scrimmage against cross-town rival Sun Prairie East on Friday, Aug. 12 at Sun Prairie West High School at noon.
The season keeps up its busy pace as the Wolves will travel to Green Island Tennis Courts in La Crosse for a quad against Luther and Monomonie on Saturday, Aug. 13. The quad begins at 9 am.