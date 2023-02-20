The Sun Prairie United gymnastic team’s 2022-23 regular season has been defined by injury. After reaching team state last season, this hopeful group has been marred by injuries to major varsity contributors since the season began back in December. Those absences proved most detrimental on Saturday, Feb. 18 as United traveled to Madison Memorial High School for the Big Eight conference meet.

There, Sun Prairie was without seniors Martha Guelker, Cassie Siegel, and Sofia Clark as well as junior Avery Greenberg. Additionally, senior Carly Gross was limited to competition in only the uneven bars as she continues her recovery from an injury.

Sun Prairie junior Izzy Yamoah took second in the vault with a score of 9.200 at the Big Eight conference meet at Madison Memorial High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Sun Prairie junior Audrey Seefeld scored an 8.775 in the floor exercise at the Big Eight conference meet at Madison Memorial High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.

