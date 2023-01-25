Injuries continue to mount for the Sun Prairie United gymnastics squad. They've long been without senior Cassie Siegel and recently added senior Carly Gross and junior Avery Greenberg to that list. All three have hopes of returning before the Big Eight conference meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Madison Memorial High School.
Despite being shot three usual top-notch contributors, United keeps adding conference wins. Sun Prairie hosted Madison United (Madison East and Madison La Follette) on Thursday, Jan. 19 and emerged with a 132.45 to 126.60 team victory.
Sun Prairie was further impacted by injury in the vault as star senior Sofia Clark opted not to participate for the second straight week as she continues to recover. United didn't miss a beat, however, as it took the top for spots in the event.
Senior Martha Guelker, an individual state qualifier as a sophomore in the event, led the way with a 9.05. Izzy Yamoah was up next with an 8.90, followed by Elizabeth Schaefer with an 8.55 and Audrey Seefeld with an 8.45. Yamoah and Schaefer are typically junior varsity participants, showing this team's depth of talent.
While Clark didn't participate in the vault, she made her presence felt in the uneven bars by taking first place with a score of 8.600, the only score above eight on the day. Seefeld took third for Sun Prairie with a 7.475 and Schaefer finished fourth with a 7.350.
Clark's strong day continued on the balance beam, as she was Sun Prairie's highest scorer with an 8.775 for second place. A trio of Sun Prairie athletes finished back-to-back-to-back as well. Guelker finished fifth with an 8.400 Seefeld finished sixth with an 8.250, and Schaefer took seventh with an 8.050.
Sun Prairie was once again top dog in its final event of the evening, the floor exercise. Guelker nabbed first place for the second time that night, winning the event with a nine flat. Seefeld also wrapped up second with an 8.65. Seefeld was also Sun Prairie's highest representative in the all-around scoring, finishing second with a total score of 32.825.
United's season continues with a pair of meets at Madison Memorial this week. First, Sun Prairie will have a head-to-head meet with the Spartans on Thursday, Jan. 26. They'll return to that same gym on Saturday, Jan. 28 for an invitational.