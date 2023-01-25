Injuries continue to mount for the Sun Prairie United gymnastics squad. They've long been without senior Cassie Siegel and recently added senior Carly Gross and junior Avery Greenberg to that list. All three have hopes of returning before the Big Eight conference meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Madison Memorial High School.

Despite being shot three usual top-notch contributors, United keeps adding conference wins. Sun Prairie hosted Madison United (Madison East and Madison La Follette) on Thursday, Jan. 19 and emerged with a 132.45 to 126.60 team victory.

Tags