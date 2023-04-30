The 2023 season has been an emotional one for the senior softball players in Sun Prairie. After reaching the Division 1 state championship game as juniors last season, they've spent this spring pitted against each other as members of either Sun Prairie East or West High Schools. Thanks to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and the class's undeniable talent, select Cardinals and Wolves will have a reunion following the season.

Six Sun Prairie athletes were named to the "red team" in Division 1 for the upcoming 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game. Representing Sun Prairie East will be Stella Ewoldt, Carly Gross, Kenzie Longley, and Vanessa Veith. Sisters Isabel and Sophia Royle will represent Sun Prairie West.

STELLA EWOLDT
Sun Prairie East middle infielder Stella Ewoldt was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
CARLY GROSS
Sun Prairie East outfielder Carly Gross was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
KENZIE LONGLEY
Sun Prairie East outfielder Kenzie Longley was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
ISABEL ROYLE
Sun Prairie West pitcher/outfielder Isabel Royle was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
SOPHIA ROYLE
Sun Prairie West first baseman Sophia Royle was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
VANESSA VEITH
Sun Prairie East catcher Vanessa Veith was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.

