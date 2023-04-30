The 2023 season has been an emotional one for the senior softball players in Sun Prairie. After reaching the Division 1 state championship game as juniors last season, they've spent this spring pitted against each other as members of either Sun Prairie East or West High Schools. Thanks to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and the class's undeniable talent, select Cardinals and Wolves will have a reunion following the season.
Six Sun Prairie athletes were named to the "red team" in Division 1 for the upcoming 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game. Representing Sun Prairie East will be Stella Ewoldt, Carly Gross, Kenzie Longley, and Vanessa Veith. Sisters Isabel and Sophia Royle will represent Sun Prairie West.
The WFSCA senior all-star game is the state's annual recognition of career accomplishments for its softball players. The event is hosted in the Wisconsin Dells at the Woodside Sports Complex. The celebration begins on Monday, June 12, just days after the completion of the WIAA state finals, with a banquet and a practice session for the teams. All-star games kick off the following day, Tuesday, June 13.
The Sun Prairie-heavy red team is one of six Division 1 all-star teams, joined by the black, white, gray, blue, and green teams. There will also be six teams featuring Division 2 and Division 3 athletes as well as six Division 4/Division 5 teams.
All six Sun Prairie softball players have earned their position and recognition, without a doubt.
Stella Ewoldt, middle infield, Sun Prairie East
Ewoldt battled for playing time as a junior but has become a staple of the lineup this season for the Cardinals. Whether playing second base or shortstop, she brings a reliable glove to the middle of the infield.
She's been a breakout at the plate, as well. She has 11 hits thus far this season through East's 13 games, which has included four doubles and 10 runs scored.
Carly Gross, outfield, Sun Prairie East
Gross entered this season as one of the Cardinals' more decorated athletes, having earned first team all-conference and all-district as well as honorable mention all-state as a junior.
Her speed was a large reason for that recognition as she led the team in stolen bases with 12. She's off to a similar trend this season as she's already nabbed six stolen bases as a senior. She's collected 11 hits thus far this season, leading to eight runs scored and three RBIs.
Kenzie Longley, outfield, Sun Prairie East
Longley, a UW-Oshkosh commit, was one of Sun Prairie's most reliable bats last season, posting a .421 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She's still a vital part of the Cardinals' lineup as a senior. She's knocked around three RBIs this season with nine hits and has come around to score three times herself.
Isabel Royle, pitcher/outfield, Sun Prairie West
Isabel Royle has been one of the area's most dangerous dual threats this season. She's been stellar in the pitching circle, whipping in a whopping 109 strikeouts this season in just 73 innings pitched.
She's a menace in the batter's box, as well. In 12 games, she's connected on 12 hits, including three doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This has helped her drive in 16 RBIs and led her to come in to score 14 runs of her own.
Isabel's success is nothing new, either. The Saint Louis University commit was named honorable mention all-district and second team all-conference after her standout junior season.
Sophia Royle, first base, Sun Prairie West
Sophia took on this season as Sun Prairie West's most decorated player, earning first team all-district and all-conference as well as second team all-state as a junior. She's done nothing but back those accolades up as a senior.
Through the Wolves' first 12 games, she's clobbered 20 hits, including three doubles and a triple. This batting success has also led her to 10 RBIs, 16 runs scored, and a team-high seven stolen bases.
Vanessa Veith, catcher, Sun Prairie East
Veith's "do anything" ability as a utility player last season earned her oodles of state-wide recognition. She was named first team all-conference, all-district, and all-state as a junior. This season, she's been reliable for some big hits, nailing a trio of triples and a double through 13 games. Her booming bat has also brought six runs in to score.