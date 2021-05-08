After the 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Capitols are announcing they are officially returning to play for the 2021-2022 season.
The announcement comes ahead of the USHL draft scheduled for May 26 and 27, 2021.
The Capitols are improving the fan experience, beginning with the new look of the website www.madcapshockey.com. The new fan experiences also include contactless food ordering at concessions, a new ticketing system with mobile ticketing, and new initiatives for the community. All of these new experiences can be found online at the new Capitols website.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming fans back to our arena this upcoming season," said president Andrew Joudrey. "From hiring our new coaching staff, led by Tom Upton, to new and improved fan experiences, we are excited about our future and look forward to hosting fans for the great atmosphere and energy of Capitols games.
On the ice, players expected to be on the Capitols 2020-2021 roster were dispersed amongst the rest of the league, and other various leagues to grow their game. All of these players will remain on the Capitols protected list and return to the team for the 2021-22 season. The Capitols will also add players to their protected list through the Phase I and Phase II USHL draft later this month, as well as their main tryout camp in June.
“I would first like to say thank you to our owner, Ryan Suter,” said Upton. “His loyalty, support, and belief in our team and organization is what makes our return possible. We have been looking forward to this day for a long time now, and we are all thrilled it is here. We are looking forward to this new chapter in the great history and tradition of the Madison Capitols!”
Call the Capitols Front Office at 608-257-CAPS (2277) or email at info@madcapshockey.com to find out more information. Stay connected for schedule and ticketing updates on madcapshockey.com.
