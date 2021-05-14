Track scores came in close at the home meet against Middleton on Tuesday, May 11. The Sun Prairie boys came out ahead by just two points, 67-65, while the Sun Prairie girls’ team ended the meet down by three, 72-69.
“We moved athletes between events, and Middleton did too. Multi-sport athletes (from the ending spring football and cross-country seasons) joined us as we prepare for the tougher part of the season,” said Doug Maughan, head coach.
Maughan added due to COVID-19 rules, there are more dual meets than invitationals this season compared to an average track season.
Cortez LeGrant placed second in the 100m dash (11.4). Ben Olson placed second in the 400m dash (53.13), followed by Devin Frank (53.71) in third place. In distance, Markee Taylor placed second in the 800m run with a finish of 2:12.16.
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Dashle Maughan took first in 17.35, followed by Sun Prairie’s Mason Rix (17.4) in third place. Maughan also won the 300m hurdles (45.07), followed by Rix in second place (47.78).
The 4x100 relay team of Aidan Grob, Kolton Walters, Jerry Kaminski, and LeGrant won the event in 46.91. The Sun Prairie High School 4x200 relay team ran unopposed, with Ashton Vue, Jace Stolte, Keion Kauppinen, and John McLean finishing at 1:42.47. The 4x400 Sun Prairie team of Jonathan Weah, Bennett Braatz, Taylor, and Frank finished first at 3:55.39.
In field showings, Kaminski took third in long jump, (18’6”), Nick Oehrlein placed third in triple jump (34’ 9.5”), and Jace Stolte added a third place in high jump (5’6”). Sun Prairie took the shot-put contest: Evan Malcore won (42’4”), Cole Ledrowski placed second (40’3”), and Mason Sutton placed third (38’9”). Ledrowkski also won discus (117’3”) and Devin Rupling placed third (99’11”). In pole vault, Ben Marshall won (9’6”) and Miles Adkins placed third with 9’.
Girls Results
Morgan Cross won the 100m dash (13.08). Cross also took the 200m dash second place (27.27). The 400m dash resulted in a win for Janelle Schultz (1:06.01), followed by Grace Kline in third place (1:08.60).
Resembling last week’s meet, shaving a second or two off their respective times, Brooke Crosby won the girls’ 100m hurdles in 15.74, followed by Audrey Seefeld (16.49) at second and Tiara Barksdale at third (18.89). Crosby also won the 300m hurdles (47.9), and Seefeld took second place (49.18).
At distance, in the 800m run, Kate Kopotic took second place (2:25.07) and Maeve Sullivan took third place (2:31:20). Dani Thompson won the 1600m run with a finish of 5.17.2, and Natalie Johnson took third place (5:58.90) The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, comprised of Alyssa Pearson, Alanna Winburn, Kaitlyn Truitt, and Kylee Haak, finished behind Middleton with times of 64.94 and 2:19.29, respectively. The 4x400 team of Crosby, Ellen Darmstadter, Caitlyn Murphee, and Mia Marchese finished second at 4:32.78.
Cardinal girls took the three top spots for long jump: Lauren Adams won (15’3”), Cross seconded (14’7.5”), and Tiara Barksdale took third (14’0.75”). Barksdale won triple jump (29’10”). Tyra Anderson placed third in shot put (Sun Prairie, 30’5”) and Maggie Allaman placed third in discus (77’8”).
In pole vault, the girls aimed for round numbers, with Seefeld winning at 10’, Natalia Figueroa in second place at 9’ and Emily Mickelson placing third with 8’.
Up Next
The track teams will travel to Janesville Parker on Friday, May 14 (4:30 p.m.) and host Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 18 (4:30 p.m.) and Madison West on Friday, May 21 (4:30 p.m.).