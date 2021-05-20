Sun Prairie defensive lineman Isaac Hamm joined defensive end Sammy Smith and inside linebacker Mekhi Gullens as members selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-State First Team for Large Schools. On the offensive side, Sun Prairie offensive lineman Evan Malcore received a first team placement.
Sun Prairie also did well on the WFCA Honorable Mention Team among Large Schools, placing outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga and kicker/punter Owen Konopacki on that team along with wide receiver Kam Gothard.
See the complete listing in agate type both in print and online at sunprairiestar.com as well as the PDF of all honorees online at sunprairiestar.com.