Personal records and gutsy performances paved the way to a successful outing for Sun Prairie High School Cross Country runners at the WIAA 2020-21 Alternate Fall State Cross Country Championship held Saturday, May 8 at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Running in near-perfect sunny and cool conditions on a flat and fast course, the Boys Cross Country team earned a runner-up team finish, and Reagan Zimmerman placed 13th overall in the Girls division.
The second-place finish for the Boys team marked the best team showing at the State Championship meet in school history. Previously, the program’s teams finished in fourth place (1980), sixth place (1981 & 1995), tenth place (2015), ninth place (2016), fifth place (2017), and twelfth place (2018) at Division 1 State Championship meets.
Due to COVID-19 impacts, Wisconsin high schools’ 2020-21 cross country teams found themselves split into two groups: schools that competed in the 2020 fall (as usual), and schools that competed in the 2021 spring in an “alternate fall season.” Although the 2020-21 Alternate Fall cross country season saw a reduced number of teams compared to a traditional year, perennial powerhouses like Stevens Point, Green Bay Preble, Madison West, Madison Memorial, LaFollette, Middleton, and Verona all competed in the Alternate Fall season.
Coach Kevin Hall credits this team’s adherence to the program’s pillar of togetherness as a driving force in the season’s success.
“This group of young men were able to weather all of the challenges of the past year in large part because of the strong bonds they have formed. This group, in particular, has always set its sights on lofty goals and have the ambition to bring their vision into reality,” Hall said.
“Their resiliency and fortitude are nothing short of astounding,” Hall added. “The way they were able to support one another through this year allowed them to compete at the level they did today. Their pre-race call-out ended with the word ‘family,’ and that word couldn’t be more apt for this group.”
Sophomore Mateo Alvarado-Venegas led the Boys team, finishing in sixth place with a time of 15:56.9 in the 5K race. Junior Joe Freng completed the course in 16:37.3 (22nd place), senior Tyler Stoll ran a 16:41.3 (24th place), senior Joe Stoll ran a 16:55.6 (31st place), and senior Will Schrandt ran a 16:59.8 (34th place) to round out the scoring for the team.
Sun Prairie team members Ben Marshall, junior, and freshman Jonah Marshall crossed the line at 17:18.9 (44th place) and 17:22.2 (48th place), respectively.
Joe Freng, sidelined since April 7th due to a lingering hip injury, returned to racing with his state meet run.
“This season was very challenging for me, but my teammates helped me by supporting me so much. For all the setbacks that occurred during my season, it was really fun getting to race again with my amazing teammates,” said Freng.
His return to the lineup boosted the team’s competitiveness, and despite a month away from racing, Freng ran a personal best time.
“We knew we needed our top five runners to come in under 17 minutes to make our mark at the state meet,” said Joe Stoll, “and for the first time this season, we met this goal as a team.”
Mateo Alvarado-Venegas had a breakout season, despite the abnormal training cycle and shortened race lineup due to COVID-19 adjustments. After setting a school record for a 5K race two weeks earlier and finishing less than a second out of the top spot at the Sectional race, Alvarado-Venegas had his sights set on a podium finish at the State Championship race.
“What motivated me during the race was the idea of winning the race,” said Alvarado-Venegas. “Although I didn’t win, I ended the race happy...and that meant all the training paid off.”
For Tyler Stoll, ending the season with a state runner-up finish realized a long-held team goal.
“Ever since my freshman year, my teammates and I have dreamed of earning a state cross country trophy,” Tyler Stoll said. “As a senior, it means so much that we were able to accomplish this dream, and even more so with teammates who are like brothers to me.”
Stevens Point captured the boys’ state championship with a combined team score of 32 points. Their top finisher, senior Jake Bourget, also claimed the first-place individual title with a course time of 15:38.6.
Sun Prairie’s team score of 69 points secured second place on the team podium, with Green Bay Preble (91 points) and Middleton (95 points) claiming third- and fourth-place team finishes.
In the Girls’ championship race, junior Reagan Zimmerman ran as an individual runner, qualifying for the race on the strength of her Sectional meet finish on May 1st. In Janesville, Reagan turned in another strong performance at the State Championship meet, setting a personal 5K record with a time of 19:33.7 and finishing in 13th place overall.
“Reagan once again took advantage of a great opportunity in this spring season,” said Coach Matt Roe. “She put herself in a good position to open the race by running in a pack that included area runners she was familiar with from Memorial and Verona.”
Roe said after the first mile Zimmerman realized that their pace wasn’t suiting her and dropped off a bit.
“This unfortunately left her alone for much of the second mile,” Roe added. “She negative-split the final mile by about 20 seconds (final mile was 20 seconds faster), boosted by chasing down Mara Talabec from Milton who had held a 14 second advantage over her going into the last mile.
Zimmerman showed a lot of mental toughness and ran a really smart race. Finishing her season with a lifetime PR at the state meet is a great way to cap off the spring.
“I know Reagan was boosted a lot by her teammates. Five of her teammates from the sectional team delayed their track seasons a week in order to train with her for the state meet,” Roe said. “They made it feel like just another meet for Reagan. This has been a very special group of girls this spring season. They’ve bonded together after a strange year apart.
“I know the other coaches agree with me that this group of girls has been one of the most fun to work with in all of our time at Sun Prairie High School.
“Their love of the sport and dedication to one another is exactly what we hope for in a team,” Roe added. “They’ve made it a cherished and memorable season.”
Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau, junior, set a State Championship meet record with her time of 17:07.3 to claim the top individual finisher spot.
The Middleton team captured the girls’ state championship with a team score of 41 points, followed by Oregon (76 points) and Madison West (79 points).
