Chase McDermand, the defending Badger Midget Series champi-on, took home his first victory of the 2021 season and his first ever at the historic Angell Park Speedway Sunday, June 13 during the running of the Kevin Doty Classic.
McDermand is the fourth different driver to earn a Badger Midget Series win in 2021 having no repeat winners in the series through the first five events.
The night began with a total of 29 Badger Midgets signed in for action. Zach Boden continued to show speed by taking his second Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time award of the season. Kurt Mayhew took the checkers in the Non-Qualifiers race. Heat race winners were McDermand, Jake Neuman and Scott Hatton.
For the second week in a row the B-main showed incredible racing. Three drivers battled it out with Harrison Kleven leading early. Kurt Mayhew and Lamont Critchett closed in and pres-sured Kleven for the lead. Eventually, Critchett passed Kleven and the two battled back and forth for the lead until Critchett took the win.
The A-main began with the missing man formation four wide salute to honor Kevin Doty, for-mer Badger champion, and one of the fiercest competitors to ever race with the series. Doty lost his life as a result of injuries from a crash at Angell Park Speedway in 2005.
The front row was made up of polesitter Kyle Koch and rookie Kyle Stark on the outside. At the drop of the green flag veteran Scott Hatton passed the front row down the backstretch to take the early lead. While Hatton charged to the lead Chase McDermand was already making his way to the front with both drivers using the cushion as the preferred line.
McDermand started in the 7th position but was in second by lap five. The event’s only caution occurred on lap six for Cody Weisensel who stopped in turn one with a mechanical failure. On the restart, Hatton jumped out ahead of McDermand by a couple car lengths.
The lead did not hold for long though as McDermand reeled in Hatton and on lap nine made a daring pass entering low in turn three and sliding up in front of Hatton exiting turn four executing a perfect slide job.
McDermand would pull away leaving Hatton to feel pressure from both David Budres and Jake Neuman. Neuman retired with overheating issues on lap 14. Budres made several runs at Scott Hatton through turns one and two when on lap 15 his car slammed the cushion hard, packing the right rear wheel with mud.
Budres would be forced to retire on lap 16. McDermand continued to fight through lapped traffic for the final eight laps, taking the checkers ahead of Hatton by 1.368 seconds. Boden, Stark, and Critchett would round out your top five.
Lap Leaders- Hatton 1-8, McDermand 9-25
Badger Midgets 29 Entries
A Feature 25 Laps | 10:10.093
1. 40-Chase McDermand[7]; 2. 1-Scott Hatton[3]; 3. 51-Zach Boden[9]; 4. 2-Kyle Stark[2]; 5. 14-Lamont Critchett[15]; 6. 15C-RJ Corson[13]; 7. 9K-Kevin Olson[11]; 8. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[10]; 9. 28-Jim Fuerst[19]; 10. 71-Kyle Koch[1]; 11. 55-Todd Kluever[22]; 12. 87-Jake Doh-ner[12]; 13. 9S-Mike Stroik[20]; 14. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[17]; 15. 8-Jake Goeglein[18]; 16. 29-Harrison Kleven[16]; 17. 92-Dan Kleven[21]; 18. 31B-David Budres[5]; 19. 57-Jake Neuman[8]; 20. 6B-Andy Baugh[4]; 21. 24-Aaron Muhle[14]; 22. 20-Cody Weisensel[6]
B Feature 1 12 Laps | 03:48.978 | High Performance Lubricants
1. 14-Lamont Critchett[8]; 2. 29-Harrison Kleven[1]; 3. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[7]; 4. 8-Jake Goeglein[2]; 5. 28-Jim Fuerst[9]; 6. 9S-Mike Stroik[13]; 7. 92-Dan Kleven[4]; 8. 10-Denny Smith[10]; 9. 98-Jordan Nelson[12]; 10. 31-Shay Sassano[5]; 11. 3A-Chris Adrien[3]; 12. (DNS) 5K-Kevin Douglas; 13. (DNS) 6-Jeremy Douglas
Non Qualifier 8 Laps | 02:33.000 | Madison Extinguisher Service
1. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[2]; 2. 14-Lamont Critchett[8]; 3. 28-Jim Fuerst[3]; 4. 98-Jordan Nelson[5]; 5. 10-Denny Smith[6]; 6. 6-Jeremy Douglas[7]; 7. (DNS) 9S-Mike Stroik; 8. (DNS) 77-Ken Hanson
Heat 1 8 Laps | 04:06.000 | Auto Meter
1. 40-Chase McDermand[7]; 2. 6B-Andy Baugh[6]; 3. 9K-Kevin Olson[3]; 4. 15C-RJ Corson[2]; 5. 71-Kyle Koch[5]; 6. 3A-Chris Adrien[4]; 7. 5K-Kevin Douglas[1]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 02:14.000 | Simpson
1. 57-Jake Neuman[7]; 2. 2-Kyle Stark[5]; 3. 31B-David Budres[6]; 4. 55-Todd Kluever[4]; 5. 87-Jake Dohner[2]; 6. 8-Jake Goeglein[3]; 7. 31-Shay Sassano[1]
Heat 3 8 Laps | 02:33.000 | Engler
1. 1-Scott Hatton[5]; 2. 51-Zach Boden[7]; 3. 24-Aaron Muhle[1]; 4. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[3]; 5. 20-Cody Weisensel[6]; 6. 29-Harrison Kleven[4]; 7. 92-Dan Kleven[2]
Qualifying | Schoenfeld
1. 51-Zach Boden, 00:15.898[29]; 2. 57-Jake Neuman, 00:16.253[23]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:16.498[5]; 4. 20-Cody Weisensel, 00:16.695[24]; 5. 31B-David Budres, 00:16.703[21]; 6. 6B-Andy Baugh, 00:16.863[18]; 7. 1-Scott Hatton, 00:16.952[13]; 8. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:17.295[9]; 9. 71-Kyle Koch, 00:17.301[27]; 10. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:17.326[25]; 11. 55-Todd Kluever, 00:17.410[7]; 12. 3A-Chris Adrien, 00:17.426[11]; 13. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:17.450[19]; 14. 8-Jake Goeglein, 00:17.904[20]; 15. 9K-Kevin Olson, 00:17.994[28]; 16. 92-Dan Kleven, 00:18.018[16]; 17. 87-Jake Dohner, 00:18.031[26]; 18. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:18.153[15]; 19. 24-Aaron Muhle, 00:18.219[2]; 20. 31-Shay Sassano, 00:18.572[4]; 21. 5K-Kevin Douglas, 00:18.724[22]; 22. 14-Lamont Critchett, 00:18.735[12]; 23. 6-Jeremy Douglas, 00:18.763[6]; 24. 10-Denny Smith, 00:18.774[17]; 25. 98-Jordan Nelson, 00:19.371[14]; 26. 77-Ken Hanson, 00:19.447[1]; 27. 28-Jim Fuerst, 00:19.599[8]; 28. 21K-Kurt Mayhew, 00:21.000[3]; 29. 9S-Mike Stroik, 00:21.000[10]