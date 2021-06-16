2019 was a rebuilding year after members graduated, and the Sun Prairie High School softball team went to state competition.
In 2020, well, COVID-19.
But the team’s perseverance continued in 2021, and Sun Prairie recently beat out Verona and Middleton for the top spot in the conference with a 17-1 record and 22-1 overall.
The girls also received the number one seed for postseason play and will either play Monona Grove High School or James Madison Memorial on Wednesday, June 16 at a determined location.
Finishing regular season play, the Cardinals hosted Madison West High School on Wednesday, June 9 at home, resulting in a 16-0 finish. They travelled to play them again Thursday, June 10 and won the game, 11-0.
Sun Prairie 16 Madison West 0 (June 9)
This last home game was senior night, and the team recognized Ellie Rademacher, Kianna Patterson, Grace Radlund, and Sidney McLean. Joining them for announcements before the game: three 2020 graduate players received flowers for their time on the team.
“It was great to have them here in regard to their accomplishments,” said head coach Jamie Olson.
Top hitters included Rademacher (2-3), Sophia Royle (2-2), Carly Gross (2-2), and McLean (2-2). The runners on base just kept coming in the second and third innings, and the game finished in five innings.
Patterson pitched and earned the no-hitter win, with seven strikeouts.
Sun Prairie 11 Madison West 0 (June 10)
This second game had five junior varsity players step up to play at the varsity level.
“McKayla Gross took the mound for us; they all did great,” said Olson. Isabel Royle pitched the first inning, adding three strikeouts, and Gross closed out the last four innings with nine strikeouts.
Ashley Rahn and Ellie Ordens hit 1-3 for the night, and Kenzie Longley went 1-2 and a double.
“Kudos to the girls that have not practiced with us and were asked to jump in the game,” said Olson.