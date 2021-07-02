Shocked was the initial reaction after receiving an early April phone call from Sun Prairie High School baseball coach Rob Hamilton, saying that The Star sports editor, Jeff Seisser, had resigned and wondering who would be covering the Cardinals. He was wondering if this retired sports editor — having held the position for 38 years — would consider temporarily returning to report on his team.
“Hey kids, anyone want to go to Disney World?” Who wouldn’t be excited covering a legendary coach who was about to win his 400th game, as well as a program that had won a state-record eight WIAA Division 1 state championships?
After getting the green light from The Star’s managing editor, Chris Mertes, there was still a yellow caution light that kept appearing. After all, this was the start of a new golf season; a north woods cottage that needed to be reopened and attended to; and a loving wife who not so long ago had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Yet, she was encouraging in her words pushing me to be a ’team player.’
Still, a tennis match was going on in my mind . . . back and forth, back and forth. But how can anyone turn down an invitation from Rob Hamilton to cover a quality class program?
Once again, the 2021 season was another journey down the yellow . . uh, make that golden brick road. Another Big Eight Conference title (17-1), regional and sectional championships and another season-ending trip to the WIAA Division 1 state finals, concluding with a state record ninth gold trophy
Rob and his coaching staff will tell you that each team is different and yet there is a common denominator nearly every year.
It takes talent, exceptional assistants (Peter Gumina, Jack Marchese, Tyler Payne) and parent and community support to be the top baseball program in the state. But it also takes a leader — a Wizard, so to speak.
A line from the Wizard of Oz unfolds when Toto pulls away the curtain and finds the Wizard controlling the dials and buttons of a mechanical machine who appears to be the Wizard. The real Wizard quickly replies: “Don’t pay any attention to the man behind the curtain.”
Several times, Rob has passed all the credit for success to his players, saying: “I’ve never thrown a pitch, swung a bat or fielded grounders or fly balls.”
Point taken, but someone had to teach them how to swing, field and throw. And what has been accomplished during his 20 years as head coach, it’s pretty apparent they’ve been taught the fundamentals of the game better than good.
It’s been another historic season in many ways and there’s, undoubtedly, more milestones in the future for SPHS baseball.
As this former sports editor heads back into retirement, I’m appreciative of having Rob allow me to be a part of this memorable, historic baseball season. Thank you, Rob, coaches, players, parents and community for allowing me to tag along.
Unlike The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy finally awakes, this journey — like so many others in the past -- has been a dream come true for the 2021 SPHS baseball team.