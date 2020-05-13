Road America in Elkhart Lake says it will still hold its season-opening races at the track the last weekend of May. But, the races will be held without fans.
MotoAmerica announced Tuesday that it will still hold its season-opening races at the track May 29-31.
Road America general manager Mike Kertscher said the event draws competitors and fans from around the world, but because of the uncertainty for public gatherings in Wisconsin, they'll proceed without fans attendance.
The Journal Sentinel said the series’ five racing classes – Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup – will compete in the opener.
MotoAmerica is still planning on returning to Road America June 26-28, when it hopes to include previously scheduled outdoor events like Vintage MotoFest.
