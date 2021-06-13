Continuing an undefeated week after Madison Memorial High School and Beloit Memorial High School wins in three games, the Sun Prairie High School softball team traveled to Middleton on Friday, June 4.
They rematched on Sun Prairie soil at the high school on Tuesday, June 8. The Cardinals are near the top of the Big 8 conference (14-2), but Middleton (11-4) and Verona (14-2) also were close to a first-place finish.Logging two wins against Middleton, and Verona’s recent loss, means the Cardinals were “fighting it out for the top spot,” for conference champs, said head coach Jamie Olson.
The Cardinals had back-to-back Big 8 Conference Champion titles in 2017 and 2018, and played at state in 2019.
Sun Prairie 11 Middleton 3 (June 4)
“What a game. It was intense,” said Olson. “Middleton is one of the top teams in the state. We had a 10-run lead in the fifth, allowed some errors, and scored again in the seventh.”
Tayler Baker, who went 3-4 in hitting for the game, brought in hitters Chloe Knoernschild and Ellie Rademacher in the second inning, resulting in the Cardinals’ first run.
The action continued and Sun Prairie brought in two more runs in the second inning, two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, two in the fifth, and a final run in the seventh inning.
Middleton posted hits in the fifth and seventh innings.
Top hitters for the Cardinals included Knoernschild with 3-2 (and one walk), Rademacher 2-4, Isabel Royle with 2-3 and Sidney McLean with 3-4.
As pitcher, Baker took the win. “She performed like she needed to,” said Olson. “She stalled one of Middleton’s biggest hitters.”
Baker only allowed seven hits and threw six strikeouts and three walks.
Sun Prairie 3 Middleton 0 (June 8)
On Tuesday, the Cardinals faced a different pitcher, “and we knew that might happen,” said Olson. “The girls had three runs and held them.”
Isabel Royle pitched the first five innings, delivering six strikeouts and allowing three hits. Baker took over for the sixth and seventh innings, resulting in two strikeouts and 1 hit.
Royle also hit 2-3. By the third inning, the Cardinals were up 3-0 with quiet fourth and fifth innings. “The girls know – we left six base runners stranded, so we need to work to produce and get those runs done,” said Olson.
Up next
Regional play begins Monday, June 14, days and times TBA.