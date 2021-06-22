Ending the 2021 season on a six-game winning streak is the ultimate goal of the Sun Prairie High School baseball team.
If that goal is achieved, it would mean the Cardinals would return from Grand Chute on July 1 with yet another record-breaking WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship.
The first step of six was a step in the right direction as No. 1 seeded Sun Prairie eliminated No. 4 seeded Monona Grove, 11-1, Friday morning June 18 at Summit Credit Union Field.
The regional title game started on Thursday afternoon, but was suspended after 2-1/3 innings due to lightning and was resumed the next day.
The victory left the Cardinals with a home-field record of 14-0 this season. And it was another in a long line of WIAA regional championships for Sun Prairie.
“The whole team,” said Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton, giving credit for the win. “Offense, defense, base running, pitching. It was a good team win.”
Added the head coach, “Credit our kids for coming back (after the suspension) and being mentally tough and finishing it off today.”
Sun Prairie put the game away during the first two innings on Thursday, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second. The Cardinals sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning. Carson Shepard led off by walking and quickly scored on Davis Hamilton’s triple to left field. Hamilton then scored on a wild pitch. Josh Caron followed with a single and he scored on Jackson Hunley’s single. A walk to Durlin Radlund led to Stevens’ run-scoring double. Stevens scored on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead.
“Starting the way we did was a key,” said Hamilton of the first inning. “Playing a lower seed than you, you don’t want to give them any life or any thought that they can stay in this thing. I thought our kids did a nice job with that. Davis’ triple to get us going was big.”
Eight Cardinal batters went to the plate in the second inning. Again Shepard led off by walking. Hamilton reached on an infield error and Caron then brought Shepard home with a sacrifice fly to center. Drew Urban and Radlund drove in the other two runs with singles.
Monona Grove came into the regional title game having snuck by No. 5 seeded Oregon, 9-8 in eight innings, last Tuesday.
Brady Stevens struck out two in the first inning, but also gave up a walk and hit a batter. The first hit he gave up came in the second inning with two outs. Stevens struck out the leadoff batter in the top of the third before the umpires stopped the game due to lightning.
Jackson Hunley replaced Stevens on Friday morning and struck out all three batters he faced in the third inning. Two singles and a double led to the Silver Eagles’ lone run in the fourth inning. Josh Caron pitched the fifth inning and gave up a base hit before an infield error put runners at first and second. But Caron then struck out the next three hitters to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
The Cardinals extended their lead to 10-0, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third. Addison Ostrenga led off with a base hit, Shepard was hit by a pitch and Caron walked with one out to load the bases. Shepard eventually scored on a wild pitch and Liam Moreno drove in the 10th run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Stevens led off the fourth with a home run over the left field fence to finish in the scoring, giving the Cards an 11-1 lead.
Stevens led Sun Prairie’s seven-hit attack as he went 2x2 with a double and home run, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Urban was 1x1 and drove in a run, while Radlund was 1x2 with an RBI, Hamilton was 1x4, scoring twice with an RBI, Caron was 1x1 with an RBI, Hunley was 1x2 with an RBI, Moreno had an RBI and Shepard scored three runs.
On the mound, Stevens pitched 2-1/3 innings and gave up one hit, walking one and striking out four. Hunley pitched 1-2/3 innings and struck out three and allowed three hits. Caron pitched one inning and allowed one hit and struck out three.
Cards dominate all-conference
Sun Prairie’s 17-1 Big Eight Conference record, undoubtedly, played a major role in the Cardinals having 10 players named to the all-conference list. Senior Josh Caron also was named the Big Eight Play of the Year besides earning first-team all-conference honors as a catcher.
Senior Brady Stevens was one of three pitchers named to the first team. Junior Ethan Petsch was an honorable mention selection as a pitcher.
The Cardinals grabbed two of the four first-team infield picks. Senior Carson Shepard, who played both shortstop and second base, earned first-team honors, along with junior Davis Hamilton, who also played shortstop and second base. Senior Carter Wambach was named a second-team infielder.
Senior Durlin Radlund was a first-team outfield pick, while junior Addison Ostrenga was an honorable mention outfielder.
Senior Liam Moreno was selected as the first-team designated hitter. Sophomore Jackson Hunley was second-team At Large and honorable mention Utility player.
Madison Memorial’s Tim Richardson was named the Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year.
WIAA Sectional
Sun Prairie hosted a WIAA Sectional on Monday (see Friday’s Star for game results) with Oconomowoc, Milton and Janesville Craig joining the Cardinals. The winner qualified for the state finals, playing in a quarter-final game on Friday at Marian College in Fond du Lac. The No. 1 seeded team would play at 11 a.m. The WIAA state finals are slated for Grand Chute on Thursday, July 1 with the first game at 11 a.m and the championship game at 6:05 p.m.