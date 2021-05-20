Sun Prairie moved to 6-0-4 on the season with a sweep of Madison East on Monday, May 17. Nikko Vilwok stayed undefeated at 10-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The #1 doubles team of Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine move to 9-1 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over East. Junior, Jacob Baldin, moved to 5-5 on the season playing at the #1 singles spot. The #2 doubles team of Evan Ackley and Tyler Falch moved to 6-3 on the year with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
“Our team is developing nicely. With such a condensed season, we really haven’t had a whole lot of practice time.”, said Sun Prairie Varsity Boys Tennis Coach Ryan Reischel. “What we really could use is a 2-3 day stretch of only practices. Our kids are such faster learners that a few days of practice will really help develop their games.”
The team also defeated Janesville Craig 7-0 on Wednesday, May 19 at Craig. Up next, the Cards head to Nicolet for a tournament on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22.