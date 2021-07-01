GREEN BAY – Everything Sun Prairie’s Tayler Baker did in the circle, her counterpart Skyler Calmes from Kaukauna matched her pitch for pitch.
It was apparent early in the WIAA Division 1 state softball championship game that it was going to be a pitchers’ duel and one run might decide the winner. That’s exactly how it played out.
Four of Kaukauna’s five hits against Baker were to lead off innings, and in the fourth Kaukauna finally broke through. The Galloping Ghosts used an infield single, sacrifice bunt, took advantage of an extra base to get to third and a sacrifice fly to scratch out a run.
That was the difference as Sun Prairie fell 1-0 on Wednesday, June 30 at King Park on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.
It’s the second straight season Sun Prairie has finished state runner-up. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the Cardinals won the state title in 2018 and placed second in ’19.
“I knew going in it was going to be a tough game,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “You’ve got to score to win. They got that one run and we just weren’t able to get it today.”
The shutout was Kaukauna’s 11th of the season. Calmes, who is a junior, pitched a solid game for Kaukauna. She allowed just four hits and didn’t walk anyone.
Baker was equally as good in the circle. The freshman gave up five hits, no walks and had five strikeouts.
“We knew right away this team we were (playing) was a lot like us where we could play some ball and hit hard hits, just like us,” Sun Prairie sophomore first baseman Sophia Royle said. “We knew we had to come in with really good D and basically did until that one inning when they scratched off a run on us.”
Said Sun Prairie senior shortstop Grace Radlund: “They’re a good team, we’re a good team. They just played better today.”
Some disappointment filled the Sun Prairie dugout following the game, but the players and coaches knew they accomplished something special this season.
“I’m ecstatic in regards to that we got second,” Olson said. “Yep, would you want (number) one? Absolutely. But my thing is, we’re number two in the state of Wisconsin. We were only ranked one time all year and to come back and be number two in the state, it’s pretty cool.
“These girls are hungry. Those younger ones, especially that are sophomores that have now gotten the taste of what it’s like to be here, they’re going to want it more next year.”
Baker and Calmes each faced just one batter over the minimum in the first three innings. Ava VanAsten led off the bottom of the fourth with an infield single for Kaukauna. No. 3 hitter Anna LaCount laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, and third baseman Ellie Rademacher threw her out at first. VanAsten advanced to second and took a wide turn around the base. Second baseman Kennedy Schaefer, who was covering first on the bunt, threw over to Radlund, who was covering second. VanAsten raced to third and made it safely with one out. The next pitch, Khloe Hinkens hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score VanAsten to put Kaukauna up, 1-0.
Kaukauna (27-2) had a runner thrown out at home plate to end the bottom of the sixth inning. That play provided the Sun Prairie players with plenty of energy heading into the seventh.
“After we got those three outs, we huddled up and we all got pumped up,” Royle said. “We knew we had a chance and we could do it.”
Sun Prairie had the heart of its order coming up with just three outs at its disposal. The Cardinals were confident they could get something going.
“Any game, you get runners on, your girls get excited and they know that the person in front of them was just able to make contact, so they have that confidence going into the box,” Olson said. “That’s how my girls are, but we just weren’t able to get it through their infield.”
Rademacher opened the inning with a bloop single over the first baseman’s head. That brought up Baker, the team’s cleanup hitter. Coach Olson had played small ball during the state tournament, but she opted not to have Baker bunt over pinch runner Vanessa Veith. Baker had the green light to swing away. She got ahold of a ball and flied it to center field for the first out.
Olson thought about having Baker sacrifice the runner, but she decided against it.
“I considered it,” Olson said. “But you know what? She’s a powerhouse. I’m going to let my power hit.”
Olson’s players agreed with her coaching decision.
“If I had Tayler Baker up, I’d let her swing away. She’s powerful,” Royle said. “I would have done the same thing my coach did.”
Sun Prairie had two more outs to try to plate the tying run, but Isabel Royle popped out and Schaefer struck out to end the game.
“It’s tough, but we gave it our all,” Sophia Royle said. “It’s just our hits weren’t hitting the gaps today.”
The state title is Kaukauna’s third in program history – 2010, ’17 and ’21 – in three trips. The Ghosts have a young team and will return eight starters back next season. Sun Prairie is also young with eight sophomores and four seniors. These two programs are going to be solid for years to come.
“We might be sitting back here next year and Sun Prairie could be out here talking and we might be over there, because one run is one run either way,” Kaukauna coach Tim Roehrig said.
Sun Prairie’s four seniors – Radlund, Rademacher, Kiana Patterson and Sidney McLean – had a heck of a run in the program. Despite having their junior season cancelled because of COVID-19, the players earned back-to-back state runner-up finishes. As a freshman, Radlund was a part of Sun Prairie’s state title team.
“I love that,” said Radlund about being a part of three state title games. “I love this program. I love the coaches. I love our trainer. I love my teammates.”
The seniors were valuable assets on and off the field and positive role models to the younger girls.
“That’s the big thing, they’ve had that experience at state, so they sort of set the bar for them,” Olson said. “Like, hey, this is what we want. This is how we’re going to do it. We got to come together as a team, we’re a family. All we’re asking is three months of us to be together and put it together.”
“Even before I joined the team, the seniors were already asking us to like hang out and get to know us,” Sophia Royle said. “I’m so close with them and it’s just sad to know that that was my last game with them.”
Olson knows it was quite a ride this season for her team. It’s one she won’t soon forget.
“Absolutely amazing. You know, great group of girls,” Olson said getting choked up. “They deserve it.”