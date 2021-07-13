Every year when nominations are due for players to be selected for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game, Brian Kaminski always has a long list.
It’s a given that the longtime Sun Prairie football coach has plenty of worthy candidates. But two really stuck out this year and were chosen for the annual game, playing for the South Large squad will be wide receiver Kamron Gothard and defensive lineman Sammy Smith.
Kaminski nominated both players for a number of reasons.
“Just because of their character, the level of career they had, the leadership they’ve shown – it’s bigger than just football for those guys,” Kaminski said. “They work hard, they want to compete. They want to give back and there’s an opportunity to fundraise a little bit for the Children’s Hospital, which is a great charity in the state. The all-star game has brought them a lot of money, and they are excited to do that and excited to represent Sun Prairie in a positive way.”
This marks the fourth straight year that Sun Prairie has had multiple players for the game. Last year’s game was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“It speaks about the level of talent and the level of student-athletes we’ve had here at Sun Prairie for the last number of years and the tradition that we have and guys going on and doing what they need to do,” Kaminski said. “The next guy’s carrying the torch so to speak, and I’m glad they can showcase it here in the all-star game.”
Gothard and Smith are both thrilled to partake in the game that will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium on July 17.
“It’s just a blessing,” said Smith, who played one season at Sun Prairie after transferring from Madison West. “Just me playing in an all-star game, a lot of COVID has been going on and also I get to play for kids who have cancer and they also get to come out and watch us play. That’s my biggest part of it and I love things like that, because I’ve always been a fan of helping kids. Now I’m playing in a game that’s really helping kids out with actually fundraising and playing a sport I love.”
Gothard is ready to shine
Gothard was a two-year starter at wide receiver for the Cardinals. The 6-foot, 220-pounder had a breakthrough season this past year with 17 catches for 308 yards and three touchdown catches.
He feels like he upped his game as a senior and became a better wide receiver.
“I feel like I have really good footwork off the line and route running can create a lot of separation from the DBs that I play against,” Gothard said.
He wants to carry over his progress into the all-star game.
“I want to get some big stats, you know,” Gothard said. “Make me look good, I would say. Make the big plays, make it a fun experience to remember.”
Gothard is one of just four wide receivers on the South squad, so he should garner plenty of playing time. Kaminski thinks his former player will score a touchdown in the game.
“Yeah, it’s a guarantee for me,” Gothard joked.
Kaminski is hoping Gothard can showcase his ability as a punt returner in the game. As a senior, Gothard had 21 returns for 187 yards.
“In our last football game back there, he was very dynamic in that. He could do well in that role,” Kaminski said. “I expect him to be a kid that’s going to make some plays. He’s going to do some great things with blocks. He’s going to have some balls thrown his way that he’s going to go get. He’s going to have a great understanding of how to run routes.”
Gothard is going to use the game as a catapult to get him ready for college football. He will be playing at the College of DuPage, a junior college in Illinois, in the fall.
“I would probably take away the competition aspect of it, playing different players I usually don’t see and getting used to that,” Gothard said. “When I go to college, it’s going to be a lot of different faces.”
Gothard is planning on playing at DuPage for a season or two before seeing if he can land a Division I scholarship.
“He’s one of those guys that in a normal season he probably has some scholarship offers, but with the COVID thing, that really pushed back recruiting and with us playing in the spring,” Kaminski said. “I think it’s a good choice for him to go on and showcase what he can do at that level and then see where it takes him from there.”
Smith to be a force on D-line
Ever since finding out he was selected to the all-star game, Smith has been training hard. He frequently heads to a facility in Chicago.
Smith’s versatility as a defensive end and linebacker really helps out his game.
“He can be anywhere on that defensive line, which would be great,” Kaminski said. “He can get after the quarterback, he can rush, he can play great against the run. He’s so good with his hands and he plays with a pretty good motor, so I think he’s a valuable piece in an all-star game. He’s a kid that’s not just at one position, he can play multiple positions and play them very well.”
Smith, an Associated Press All-State honorable mention selection as a senior, is honored to get a chance to play in the all-star game.
“I think my coach chose me because he saw that I was a hard-working player and also he saw that I came over and I wanted to work,” Smith said. “Hard work beats talent. I never slept a play off.”
He has high aspirations for his on-field performance in the game.
“I want to have the most sacks,” Smith said. “I want to be the first defensive lineman to have a lot of sacks and also tackles — like 10 tackles and three sacks.
“I’m going to get it.”
Kaminski is expecting big things from the 6-foot-1, 240-pound defender as well.
“He’s going to be a force on that defensive line,” Kaminski said. “I expect him to be destructive and make some plays and probably come up with a big turnover I think at some point in that game.”
Smith leaves on Aug. 7 to head to Upper Iowa University to play football. He’s hoping to take away a few things from the all-star experience that he can bring to college.
“The coaching,” Smith said. “I’m going to pay attention to all the coaching that we get at practice and camp and see what I can do and see what things I can change, see the things I can work on.”
“I hope he realizes where he’s at and what he can do to improve and just understand more about the game,” Kaminski said. “Anytime you’re with that level of talent, it brings out the best in you and you’ve got to compete, which in competition makes you stronger.”
Kaminski is happy Gothard and Smith get to experience the all-star week before they leave to play at the next level.
“It’s a chance to get out and compete and represent Sun Prairie,” Kaminski said. “It’s a great week. A little bit different with COVID, but you get together with kids from other communities, some kids that are your rivals and all of a sudden, you’re on the same team. It’s pretty cool.”