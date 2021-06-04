Sun Prairie’s Home Talent League (HTL) Redbirds went 1-1 for the week, dropping their opener to Rio by a score of 5-3, but coming back and beating Montello, 5-2.
Rio
Dakota Kirchenwitz unfeathered the Red Birds with a three-run home run as part of his 4 runs batted in (RBI) performance in the opener. Also coming up big for the Rio Railmen was Wesley Doleshaw, who had three hits including a double and two runs scored.
Randy Molina smacked a two-run homer for the Red Birds.
“We made a few costly errors and had some base running mistakes that cost us chances to score,” remarked Red Birds manager Scott Knorr.
“It was our first game since September 2019 and we showed the rust,” the manager added. “Their pitcher kept our guys off balance and we popped out way too many times.
Montello
Led by Taylor Mack’s 4-for-4 performance, the Red Birds evened their HTL record at 1 with a win at Montello.
Robbie Knorr’s 2-for-5 day and Justin Krebs crossing home plate twice helped the Red Birds fly to a victory.
Noah Wendler gave up seven hits in 6 innings and stuck out four, followed by three shutout innings from Knorr, who gave up one hit and struck out two.
Manager Knorr complimented his pitchers and the offense in a winning effort.
“Noah Wendler made his first Home Talent League start and pitched a good game,” manager Knorr said. “It was his first real game action in a while and he handled it very well. Robbie Knorr also did a nice job in relief.”
“Our bats were much better on Monday, especially the bottom of the order coming up with some hits after a rough Sunday,” Knorr said.
Up next
The Red Birds travel to Montello again June 3 for a 7:30 p.m. game, followed by a home game in Firemen’s Park in Marshall against Columbus on Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m.