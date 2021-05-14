The Sun Prairie High School Softball team played five games in just five days, making for a busy week.
After a wet field cancellation Thursday, May 6 at Verona for the second part of their two-game series against the Wildcats, the Cardinals made up the game Friday, May 7, narrowly losing in a neck-and-neck matchup.
“It was a head-to-head game,” said Jamie Olson, softball head coach. “We didn’t score in the first inning; in the second inning, it tied up 1-1; by the fourth inning it was tied again 2-2, we went into the 5th inning behind 4-2, and at the top of the 7th, scored three runs.” The Cardinals took the game to an eighth inning.
“Verona has a good ball club, and I’m happy the team had good composure and continued to produce the runs,” said Olson. Olson added these two teams have history: Sun Prairie lost to Verona in the 2019 sectionals but won over the Wildcats in subsequent playoff games.
Junior Chloe Knoernschild went 3-4 at bat, with a 1-2-3 in the third inning. Isabel Royle went 4-4 at bat, earning a double in the third inning. Freshman Taylor Baker pitched for 3 innings and sophomore Isabel Royle split pitching duties for the loss.
Tournament split
Sun Prairie hosted Waunakee High School and Oak Creek High School at the high school field on Saturday, May 8. The Cardinals shut out the Warriors 25-0 and lost to Oak Creek 3-0.
The Cardinals dominated early in the first game, earning two runs in the first inning, five in the second, and an impressive seven each in the third and fourth innings, respectively.
“Isabel Royle went 3-3, (sophomore) Carly Gross went 5-5, and (senior Kiana) Patterson had a one-hitter and struck out nine,” said Olson. Patterson took the pitching win for the five-inning game.
Olson called the Oak Creek game “a pitcher’s duel”. The Cardinals suffered five strikeouts but the I. Royle-Baker pitching team served them up, with Royle taking home four strikeouts and Baker pitching three strikeouts.
“We left nine runners stranded and six in scoring position,” said Olson, adding the team would work on these situations at practice.
Purgolder play
Sun Prairie headed to Madison East on Monday, May 10 and hosted the Lady Purgolders on Tuesday, May 11. Both matches went in the Cardinals’ favor, with 14-0 and 25-2 respective wins.
In the first game, Baker pitched her first no-hitter of the season, resulting in seven strikeouts and two walks. Senior Ellie Rademacher and Gross went 3-4.
The second game contained multiple RBIs that helped get runners home, leading to a steppingstone effect that saw I. Royle go 4-5, Rademacher 2-4, Baker 3-4, Patterson 4-5, and Gross 4-5.
“The girls’ defense game was solid,” said Olson.
Up Next
Now 5-2, the Cardinals will travel to Janesville Craig on May 14 (game time 4:30 p.m.) and host them on Tuesday, May 18 (game time 5 p.m. at Sun Prairie High School). They will also play Oregon High School at Oregon on Monday, May 17.