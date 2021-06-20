Three members of the UW-Stout baseball team were selected to the 2021 D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region Team. First baseman Kasey Bass (Sr, Sun Prairie) was a first team pick, left-handed pitcher James Palmer (Sr, Boyceville) was a second team pick and right fielder Hunter Merrill (Sr, Ripon) was a third team choice.
Bass, a third team selection in 2019, the latest year the teams were selected, recorded 14 games with multiple RBI - seven with two RBI, three with three RBI, one with four RBI, two with five RBI and one with six RBI, and twice he hit two home runs in a single game. As adept in the field as at the plate, Bass finished the season with a fielding percentage of .982 and was part of 28 double plays.
A 2021 All-WIAC pick, Bass, led the team in RBI with 51, finishing with a batting average of .374, connected for 10 home runs drove in 51 runs, second on the school's single season list. A team captain, Bass finished his career hitting .353 with 101 RBI, 33 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs, tallying a career slugging percentage of .582. He finished his career with a fielding percentage of .983.
Bass also named second team ABCA
The 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all eight regions, including Bass as a second team member in the Midwest. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America Committee.
ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams for all divisions will be announced Wednesday, June 23.
The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.
The Chair of the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America & Coach of the Year Committee is Paul Hesse of the University of Mount Union. Also on the committee are Derek Carlson (Brandeis University), Dean Glus (The College of New Jersey), Ray Hedrick (Randolph-Macon College), Luke Johnson (North Park University), Scott Laverty (Chapman University), Corey Paluga (Elmira College) and Kevin Tomasiewicz (University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh).
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
The UW-Stout Blue Devils finished the season at 23-19 overall, 16-12 in the WIAC and advanced to the semi-final round of the WIAC Baseball Championship.