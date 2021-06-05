Referred to as the “Arrowhead meet,” the Myrhum Invitational took place at Arrowhead Union High School on Saturday, May 29. Top schools are invited to compete from all over southern Wisconsin.
“The varsity kids were so excited to compete, and the [younger athletes] got a taste what it’s like to be at a large invitational,” said Doug Maughan, head coach.
Boys’ Results – Of the 23 teams competing, Sun Prairie placed 12th with 45 points earned. Alex Maggit placed 10th of 25 runners in the 100m dash (11.39), with Cortez LeGrant at 16th place for Sun Prairie (11.58). Ben Olson placed 17th of 24 in the 200m dash (23.5), and Jace Stolte broke the freshman 200m dash record by coming in at 23.68. In the 400m dash, the Cardinals finished the event with Isaiah Mielke (55.47), Jonathan Weah (55.58), and Devin Frank (55.70).
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Lucas Holmen finished ninth of 15 (16.38) and Dashle Maughan finished in 17.21. Holman and Maughan finished strong in the 300m hurdles (45.45 and 46.26, respectively).
At distance, Joseph Stoll was the lone Cardinal in the 800m run (finishing in 2:03.89). In the 1600m run Mateo Alverado Venegas took fifth place of 12 runners (4:29.44), and Tyler Stoll finished in 4:37.87. Alverado Venegas took sixth in 3200m at 9:43.84.
Maggit placed fifth of 21 in the long jump contest (21’3”), and Keion Kauppenin also competed (19’1”). Kaleel Malon and Nick Oehrlein competed in triple jump (36’4” and 33’7”).
Girls’ Results – The Sun Prairie girls placed ninth of 29 teams with 35 points. took the top three spots for the 100m dash. Morgan Cross took 7th in the 100m dash (12.96) and 200m dash (26.04). Janelle Schultz competed in the 400m dash, finishing in 1:04.99.
Hurdlers Brooke Crosby and Audrey Seefeld finished strong in the 100m (15.76 and 16.86, earning them second and ninth place). In the 300m hurdles, Crosby finished fourth in 48.36 and Seefeld placed 12th in 49.51.
Kate Kopotic placed sixth in the 1600m run (5:12.47), and Dani Thompson placed ninth (5:15.16). At 3200m, Thompson placed fourth (11:18.53).
Cross placed third in the long jump (16’ 11”).
Janesville Parker dual
On Tuesday, June 1, the track teams traveled to Janesville to face Janesville Parker.
“It was great to go down there with a quality squad at Monterey Stadium and have absolutely perfect weather,” Maughan said. “The kids are inching their way to PRs.”
Jace Stolte broke the freshman triple jump record (39’1”). “He’s a first-time jumper but a three-sport athlete who works hard and knows how to compete,” said Maughan.
Boys’ Results – James Anhalt won the 100m dash (11.8) and the 200m dash (23.5). John McLean’s 24.4 finish earned him second place in the 200m. Isaiah Mielke placed second (54.7) in the 400m dash and Austin Kern took third place (57.1). Mason Rix grabbed third place in the 300m hurdles (47.2).
Markee Taylor placed second in the 800m run (2:06.7) and Matthew Lee placed third (2:17). In the 1600m run, Henry Lennington earned second place (5:27.0). Nathan Bailey and Mikey Stoll earned the top two spots in the 3200m run (11:39.7 and 12:44).
The relay team of Vue, Stanfield, Wilk, and Guerrier won the 4x200 relay in 1:49.3.
In field events, Trevor Schultz placed second in long jump (17’6”). Evan Malcore placed second in shot-put (43’9”) and Aidan Grob placed third (42’11”). Cole Ledrowski placed third in discus (111’3”).
Girls’ Results – Kaia Gassner placed third in the 100m dash (13.5). In the 200m run, Gassner placed second (28.7) and Elena Lipinski earned third place (29.1). Nicole Kooji placed second in 100m hurdles (18.5) and Lyric Eveans placed third (20.0). Eveans also earned a second-place finish in the 300m hurdles (finishing time 56.7), followed by Iyanna Chambers in third place (59.4).
In distance, Mikaiya Stampf won the 1600m run, finishing in 6:16.7.
Gassner placed third in long jump (15’1”), and Landry Nelson took third in triple jump (29’8”). Emily Mickelson placed second in the pole vault (8’0”) and Sara Drake earned third (8’0”).
Up next
The track teams will host Madison LaFollette High School at Sun Prairie High School on Tuesday, June 8, 4:30 p.m.