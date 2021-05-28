“We have a target on our back, and it gets bigger with each win,” assistant coach Vince Padilla told the Sun Prairie girls soccer team (6-3-1, 5-0 conference).
Madison East (2-3, 2-3 conference) had this target in their sites when they hosted the Cards on Thursday night, May 20 at Breese Stevens Field.
“We knew going in (to this game) the importance of this game…and we needed to win to keep our hopes alive” for a conference title, said head coach Matt Cleveland about the match.
“But East’s coach (Charlie Strader, a former Sun Prairie boys soccer coach) knew our program, and his team was well-organized,” Cleveland added. They were able to play their game” by packing the box and “making it difficult” for us, noted Cleveland.
The Cardinals were stymied in their attempts to score — 23 shots overall were taken by Sun Prairie during the game — and this struggle to get in the net got to the Cardinals mentally.
“We got down waiting for that score,” said Cleveland. “We gave East too much hope…and they defended really well in the box. Soccer is often a mental game, and we made it tough on ourselves.”
Finally, after multiple tries, Ansley Hansen got a through ball up to Lily Rimrodt, who was able to take a one touch shot to put Sun Prairie on the board in the 83rd minute.
“We kept truckin’ and getting it in the box…and we were totally relieved after that goal,” Cleveland commented on the lone goal of the game. With this win, Sun Prairie remains undefeated in conference, and moves into the top position in the Big 8.
Cards fal lto McFarland
The Cardinals returned to the turf at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, May 22 to host McFarland (6-0-0) for a non-conference game. The McFarland Spartans are ranked the number 1 Division 3 team in the state (and the overall number 4 team in the state) per the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches weekly poll.
“It was definitely an interesting matchup,” said Cleveland. “Their style of play was a nemesis to what we do. We are much more of a possession team,” he added, while McFarland favors “long balls and speed” down the field to get beyond the defense and challenge the keeper.
Keepers Jillian Buenger and Lily Schellpfeffer split time in the nets, and fended off numerous challenges, including 8 shots on goal and 7 corners.
McFarland took the ball down the field early, and one of many “50-yard boots with a footrace to the goal” gave the Spartans their first goal at 9:09, commented Cleveland. McFarland found the back of the next again at 24:59 and 42:56 with the same kick and run game plan to close out the half with the Cardinals down 0-3.
A formation adjustment at half time moved Madi Beutel from the midfield to the back line, and “she really came through as a defender” helping the Cardinals fend off numerous attacks and shut down the Spartans scoring drives.
The second half had several intense moments for Sun Prairie. One of those intense moments was a free kick after a Sun Prairie foul and resulting yellow card (the second of the night for the Cardinals) in the 54th minute. The Spartans launched the ball toward the goal and Lily Schlellpfeffer made a great save that buoyed the Cardinals, but they were unable to capitalize on the momentum.
Another intense moment was a Spartan corner kick into a crowded box in the 68th minute that was headed into the net. Now down by 4 goals with just over 15 minutes left to play, the Cardinals needed to dig deep.
“It was quite hot on the turf, and hard to breathe [with facemasks],” said Cleveland, and we were “trying to do our best”.
The Cardinals had success in the final minutes of the game, when Ellianna Trilling shot a rocket that the Spartan keeper was unable to field and deflected it out. The ball was loose in the box, and Ansley Hansen was able to get a foot on it in the scrum and send it into the net before the whistle blew to end the game.
Although the Cardinals weren’t able to notch a win, it was still an exciting finish for the Cardinals. Cleveland pointed out that “it’s often a game within a game, and in the scheme of things we still have more to do…and we will continue to build on what we do.”
Up next
Sun Prairie will field more Big 8 pressure when they travel to Janesville Craig (4-3, 2-3 Big 8) on Tuesday May 25. The Cardinals then host Beloit (0-3) on May 27 at the SPHS soccer field and travel to Middleton on June 1.