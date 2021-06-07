Sun Prairie’s boys varsity tennis team finished the Big Eight Conference season in fifth place and with a record of 13-13 in dual meets.
“We went 4-3 on the week with losses to conference foes, Middleton, Madison Memorial, and Madison West,” commented varsity coach Ryan Reischel. “We beat East Troy 4-3, Whitewater 4-0 (doubles only), Ashwaubenon 4-3, and Franklin 4-3.”
Singles play benefited Franklin over Sun Prairie, with Franklin’s Alex Dzubiek besting Noah Berg of Sun Prairie, 6-2, 6-0; Franklin’s Brandon Topalian beating Pranav Karri from Sun Prairie by scores of 6-0 and 6-0; and Franklin’s Jack Julka topping Ankit Janamanchi from Sun Prairie by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Sun Prairie’s Owen Parker was the lone singles winner in 7-5, 7-6 victories over Franklin’s Julian Beckmann.
Reischel said going into the post season on Monday June 7, the #1 doubles team of Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock (5-0 overall in doubles) will be the #1 seed and look to win the sectional.
Baldwin and Vilwock defeated the Franklin doubles team of Noah Bartoshevich and Sam Cartwight, 6-0, 6-2.
“Jacob played #1 singles for most of the year and Nikko played #2 singles for most of the year,” Reischel said. “Together they should be a formidable doubles team at the State Tournament.”
Reischel said the #2 doubles team of Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine are 19-7 while playing the majority of the year at #1 doubles. Spence and Helmenstine swept the Franklin team of Aiden Hueffner and Andrew Hillstrom 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday.
“They are the #1 seed in the sub-sectional at #2 doubles and are also poised to make a deep run in the state tournament,” Reischel said.
The #3 doubles team of senior Evan Ackley and Tyler Falch are the #3 seed in the sub-sectional “and are playing very solid doubles right now,” Resichel added.
“They were the deciding match in the 4-3 win over Franklin and earned Sun Prairie the Sun Prairie Quad team championship with their 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 victory.”